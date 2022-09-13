 5 types of pornography popular among viewers

What are the top searches?

5. Swapping

This is a kind of group sex where people switch partners with each other, it also includes watching your partner have sex with someone else. It seemed like porn hub viewers were serious about watching that kind of porn as searches for it skyrocketed.

4. Fitness porn

Many people searched for porn involving some sort of fitness activity like running, yoga and exercise. Weird right?

3. Group sex

Interesting, women like group sex more than men. According to Porn Hub, “Threesome grew by 40% worldwide and became the 6th most popular search in the United States and 4th among women. Searches for ‘group’, ‘ffm’, ‘mmf’ and ‘orgy’ all grew by more than 70%.”

2. Romance

Many people who search for porn are also looking for some sort of passionate connection when watching. They want some sort of love story in their porn.

1. Hentai