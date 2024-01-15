5 things you can do to feel happy right now

You might also be experiencing anxiety as you wait for things to materialise. What can you do if you need to pick me up so you can feel better instantly?

Eat food

Are you sad, or are you hungry? Sometimes you are in a foul mood because you haven’t eaten a delicious meal in a while. Take a pause and think of a meal that will make you really happy, then go and buy it.

Take a walk

Research has shown over and over again that walking will significantly improve your mood and reduce depression. If you are home and feeling depressed, leave your house and take a walk. If you are at work and work is getting overwhelming, take a walk to clear your head.

Visit or talk to a friend

Not just a friend, but a friend who radiates positive energy and has jokes and quips that will leave you in stitches. If you can go to their house, do it, but if you can't, call them on video or by phone. You will be amazed at how much your friend can improve your mood.

Watch a movie or series

Have you ever spent all day and night watching a movie or series, and you were so engrossed that you forgot about what’s happening to you? Movies make you temporarily suspend your thoughts and focus on what is happening on the screen in front of you, and sometimes that’s all you need.

Put off your phone and data

