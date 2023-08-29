ADVERTISEMENT
5 things that make travelling with children less annoying for other passengers

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you ever had your entire journey disrupted by loud, energetic children? It doesn’t have to be so.

How to make travelling with children less stressful [GettyImages]
How to make travelling with children less stressful [GettyImages]

That’s why parents and caregivers have to pack the right things when travelling with children. Here are five essentials:

Get a children's tablet or put parental control on an ipad or phone [laptopmag]
Get a children's tablet or put parental control on an ipad or phone [laptopmag] Pulse Nigeria
Many things can be said about how many hours kids should spend staring at screens, but since they can’t go out to play while in an enclosed space, give them as much screen time as possible. Download their favourite movies or shows and watch how they remain quiet.

Don’t forget to bring a power bank along with you.

Children's headset [mumsnet]
Children's headset [mumsnet] Pulse Nigeria

You don’t want to annoy and irritate other people with the sound of cartoons. There are many earphones for kids, especially when they're watching their favourite shows. You can also play music for them with this; play the kind of music they like.

Puzzles keep children busy [businessinsider]
Puzzles keep children busy [businessinsider] Pulse Nigeria

You don’t want to go along with noisy toys they can throw about like cars and planes; travel with toys that involve their minds and brains, like puzzles or identifying different objects by matching them. Those kinds of games keep them engaged and silent, not to mention they make them smarter.

Let’s even forget for a moment the psychological benefits of children drawing. A colouring book occupies their time and keeps them engaged throughout the journey until you arrive, but it also improves their mental health, makes them express their emotions properly and calms them down.

You need to pack a lot of snacks, juice boxes, and some water (not too much), depending on the length of the journey. A common reason why children cry or make noise is because they are hungry or thirsty. Don’t forget to pack tissues and wipes, or everything might get sticky and disgusting.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

