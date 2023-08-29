5 things that make travelling with children less annoying for other passengers

That’s why parents and caregivers have to pack the right things when travelling with children. Here are five essentials:

1. Children's tablet

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Many things can be said about how many hours kids should spend staring at screens, but since they can’t go out to play while in an enclosed space, give them as much screen time as possible. Download their favourite movies or shows and watch how they remain quiet.

Don’t forget to bring a power bank along with you.

2. Children earphones/headset

Pulse Nigeria

You don’t want to annoy and irritate other people with the sound of cartoons. There are many earphones for kids, especially when they're watching their favourite shows. You can also play music for them with this; play the kind of music they like.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Puzzles and games

Pulse Nigeria

You don’t want to go along with noisy toys they can throw about like cars and planes; travel with toys that involve their minds and brains, like puzzles or identifying different objects by matching them. Those kinds of games keep them engaged and silent, not to mention they make them smarter.

4. Colouring books

Let’s even forget for a moment the psychological benefits of children drawing. A colouring book occupies their time and keeps them engaged throughout the journey until you arrive, but it also improves their mental health, makes them express their emotions properly and calms them down.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. A lot of snacks and refreshments