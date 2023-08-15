These underwear colours are undetectable beneath white clothes

Whether it's a bra strap peeking out or panty lines drawing attention, these fashion mishaps can dampen your confidence.

But fear not! There's a solution – the right choice of solid colours underneath your white clothes.

Here are five solid colours that will keep you looking effortlessly chic and confident in your white outfits;

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Nude shades

When it comes to achieving that nearly invisible look, nude shades are your best friend. Choose a hue that matches your skin tone closely. This creates an illusion of bare skin, effectively blending in under your white clothes. Nude bras, panties, and shapewear are the ultimate go-to for any white outfit.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Light grey

Light grey is a subtle yet effective option to pair with white clothing. The soft contrast complements white beautifully without drawing attention. This color choice is particularly advantageous for more fitted garments, ensuring a seamless silhouette without distracting lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

3. Pale pink

Pale pink is another winning choice for staying discreet under white attire. Its gentle and muted tone prevents stark contrasts, allowing your outfit to take center stage. Opt for a pale pink bra or seamless underwear for a polished look.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Pastel blue

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastel blue offers a refreshing alternative that complements white elegantly. The gentle coolness of the colour seamlessly melds with white fabrics, rendering any lines or straps nearly invisible. It's an excellent option for both casual and formal white outfits.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Creamy ivory

If you're seeking a touch of sophistication, creamy ivory is an ideal choice. Its slightly warmer tone harmonises with white garments, enhancing the overall look. Look for seamless options in this shade for a graceful and unobtrusive appearance.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Navigating the challenges of wearing white clothes need not be daunting. By selecting the right solid colors for your undergarments, you can effortlessly achieve a flawless and confident look.