ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 signs that show you're mentally and emotionally exhausted

Anna Ajayi

Prolonged stressful situations can lead to mental and emotional exhaustion, also known as burnout.

You need to take a break when you're feeling drained and exhausted [Pinterest]
You need to take a break when you're feeling drained and exhausted [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

We're all out here grinding day in and day out, trying to make ends meet, sometimes pushing ourselves to the breaking point.

We push ourselves to the brink without even realising it because the hustle has become the norm. How do you explain waking up by 5 am, pushing through the infamous and intense Lagos traffic, finally making it to work by 9 am, surviving a demanding day and then, getting home really late, only to rinse and repeat? It's a never-ending marathon that can seriously wear you down, both mentally and physically.

Amidst this craziness, it's easy to miss the warning signals your body is sending you. So, how do you know when you're on the edge of mental and emotional exhaustion? What signs should you be on the lookout for? Here are five of them:

ADVERTISEMENT

You've given so much of your emotional energy to others or to a demanding situation that there's almost nothing left for yourself, and you do this constantly to the point of feeling totally drained. This feeling, called burnout, happens when you're in a state of mental and emotional exhaustion that is caused by prolonged and excessive stress. It’s your body's way of saying, "I need a break." Allow yourself the grace to step back and recharge.

You find it hard to fall asleep when you're mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausted. Your mind races, replaying the events of the day, and anxiety seeps in. No matter how long you lie in your bed, you just keep tossing and turning for hours on end. This is a sign that your emotional reserves are depleted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little things that never bothered you before now get you really annoyed. Your patience is worn thin and even the smallest things piss you off. You only see negativity around you and you constantly feel irritated. Remember that this is not a character flaw, it's a sign that you need to nurture your mental health.

When you're exhausted, you might find it hard to do even the things you once loved and you may constantly struggle to find the necessary motivation.

Unlike normal tiredness, this is a feeling of deep exhaustion from the inside. You feel like no amount of sleep can restore your strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, let's talk about what you can do to feel better when you're emotionally and mentally exhausted:

  1. Be gentle with yourself and understand that it's okay to feel this way. You deserve self-care and love.
  2. Share your feelings with someone you trust, a friend, family member, or therapist. Speaking about your emotions can be incredibly healing.
  3. Learn to say no when you need to. It's okay to put you first and decline additional responsibilities when you're already overwhelmed.
  4. Give yourself breaks throughout the day, even if it's just a few minutes to breathe deeply and refocus.
  5. If you're up for it, get professional help.
Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

Men, here are 4 ways to feel better when life gets tough

Men, here are 4 ways to feel better when life gets tough

5 signs that show you're mentally and emotionally exhausted

5 signs that show you're mentally and emotionally exhausted

4 groups of people who should not fast

4 groups of people who should not fast

3 important things you must never sacrifice for your partner

3 important things you must never sacrifice for your partner

5 facts about the Komodo dragon you probably didn’t know

5 facts about the Komodo dragon you probably didn’t know

5 free suicide helplines in Nigeria if you or someone you know is at risk

5 free suicide helplines in Nigeria if you or someone you know is at risk

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

8 signs your woman is more experienced sexually and how to handle it

8 signs your woman is more experienced sexually and how to handle it

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 subtle ways to introduce sex education to your kids

5 subtle ways to introduce sex education to your kids

5 best romantic gestures when you want to apologise

5 best romantic gestures when you want to apologise

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What happens when you don't wash your bra [huffpost]

When women don’t wash their bras often, these 5 things happen

Breastfeeding

Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Why babies smell so good [Babyology]

What's responsible for that sweet newborn smell?

Vaginal health

Myth or truth: Can drinking soaked groundnut water tighten your vagina?