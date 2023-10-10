5 signs that show you're mentally and emotionally exhausted

We're all out here grinding day in and day out, trying to make ends meet, sometimes pushing ourselves to the breaking point.

We push ourselves to the brink without even realising it because the hustle has become the norm. How do you explain waking up by 5 am, pushing through the infamous and intense Lagos traffic, finally making it to work by 9 am, surviving a demanding day and then, getting home really late, only to rinse and repeat? It's a never-ending marathon that can seriously wear you down, both mentally and physically.

Amidst this craziness, it's easy to miss the warning signals your body is sending you. So, how do you know when you're on the edge of mental and emotional exhaustion? What signs should you be on the lookout for? Here are five of them:

You’re suffering burnout

You've given so much of your emotional energy to others or to a demanding situation that there's almost nothing left for yourself, and you do this constantly to the point of feeling totally drained. This feeling, called burnout, happens when you're in a state of mental and emotional exhaustion that is caused by prolonged and excessive stress. It’s your body's way of saying, "I need a break." Allow yourself the grace to step back and recharge.

You can’t sleep properly

You find it hard to fall asleep when you're mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausted. Your mind races, replaying the events of the day, and anxiety seeps in. No matter how long you lie in your bed, you just keep tossing and turning for hours on end. This is a sign that your emotional reserves are depleted.

You get irritated easily

Little things that never bothered you before now get you really annoyed. Your patience is worn thin and even the smallest things piss you off. You only see negativity around you and you constantly feel irritated. Remember that this is not a character flaw, it's a sign that you need to nurture your mental health.

You lack motivation

When you're exhausted, you might find it hard to do even the things you once loved and you may constantly struggle to find the necessary motivation.

You feel tired

Unlike normal tiredness, this is a feeling of deep exhaustion from the inside. You feel like no amount of sleep can restore your strength.

Now, let's talk about what you can do to feel better when you're emotionally and mentally exhausted: