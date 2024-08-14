ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 signs of high male hormones in women

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Hormonal balance plays a critical role in a woman's overall health, influencing everything from mood and energy levels to physical appearance.

5 signs of high male hormones in a woman (PCOS)
5 signs of high male hormones in a woman (PCOS)

While testosterone is typically considered a male hormone, it is also present in females in smaller amounts and is essential for various bodily functions. However, when testosterone levels become elevated in women, it can lead to noticeable and sometimes concerning changes.

Recommended articles

Understanding the signs of high testosterone in females can help in identifying potential hormonal imbalances early on. Here are five key indicators that your testosterone levels might be higher than normal.

One of the most noticeable signs of high testosterone levels in females is the development of excessive facial and body hair, a condition known as hirsutism.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can include hair growth on the upper lip, chin, chest, back, or other areas where women typically have minimal or no hair. This type of hair growth can be coarse and dark, making it particularly prominent.

Hirsutism [BrightSide]
Hirsutism [BrightSide] Pulse Nigeria

Elevated testosterone levels can lead to an increase in the production of sebum, the oily substance that lubricates the skin. When sebum production becomes excessive, it can clog pores, leading to acne breakouts.

Women with high testosterone may experience persistent acne, especially on the face, chest, and back, often resembling the type of acne seen in adolescent boys.

ADVERTISEMENT
acne
acne pulse sengal

Another sign of high testosterone in females is a noticeable deepening of the voice. While men typically experience this during puberty due to increased testosterone, women with elevated levels of the hormone may also develop a deeper voice. This change can be gradual and may be accompanied by other masculine traits.

High testosterone levels can disrupt the normal hormonal balance in a woman’s body, leading to irregular or missed menstrual periods. Some women may experience heavier or lighter periods, while others might notice that their periods become less frequent or stop altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT
Menstrual cycle [WestDesMoines]
Menstrual cycle [WestDesMoines] Pulse Nigeria

These menstrual irregularities can also be a sign of underlying conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which is often associated with high testosterone levels.

Women with high testosterone levels may notice an increase in muscle mass and a reduction in body fat, particularly in areas where fat typically accumulates, such as the hips and thighs. While some women may appreciate these changes, they can be a sign of hormonal imbalance and may come with other, less desirable symptoms.

High testosterone levels in females can manifest in various ways, often leading to physical changes that can impact a woman's health and well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you notice any of these signs, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the underlying cause and explore appropriate treatment options. Managing hormone levels is crucial for maintaining overall health and preventing long-term complications.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina will contest at Miss Universe Nigeria

Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina will contest at Miss Universe Nigeria

5 signs of high male hormones in women

5 signs of high male hormones in women

4 things it could mean if your partner suddenly stops wearing their ring

4 things it could mean if your partner suddenly stops wearing their ring

Are you rapidly losing your hair? Here's how to stop that with beetroot

Are you rapidly losing your hair? Here's how to stop that with beetroot

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

This is the best sex position ever - How eagle sex position guarantees orgasms

This is the best sex position ever - How eagle sex position guarantees orgasms

How to fight sexual weakness and low sperm count using raisins

How to fight sexual weakness and low sperm count using raisins

Don't throw your wine cork away, it could be very useful at the beach

Don't throw your wine cork away, it could be very useful at the beach

If you have this item in your bathroom, you need to throw it out right now

If you have this item in your bathroom, you need to throw it out right now

A sociopath may be living right next to you — here's how to recognise them

A sociopath may be living right next to you — here's how to recognise them

Acne treatment and 5 other amazing benefits of tea tree oil

Acne treatment and 5 other amazing benefits of tea tree oil

Why mosquitoes make buzzing noises in our ears at night

Why mosquitoes make buzzing noises in our ears at night

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The golden blood is extremely valuable [Hella Life]

This blood type is so rare that only 43 people have it in the world

The world’s first “chastity belt for your phone [mediawhisperer]

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

The male biological clock [huff post]

Male biological clock: Here's the age sperm quality in men starts declining

The cortisol face is a signal that cannot be ignored [Healthline]

How to know if someone is stressed just by looking at their face