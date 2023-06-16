ADVERTISEMENT
5 self-care tips for busy mothers

Samiah Ogunlowo

Being a mother is a beautiful and rewarding experience, but let's face it, it can also be overwhelming and exhausting.


Being a mother is a beautiful and rewarding experience, but let's face it, it can also be overwhelming and exhausting.

As a busy mom, you are constantly juggling multiple tasks, from taking care of your children to managing household chores and possibly pursuing a career. In the midst of this beautiful chaos, it's easy to neglect your own well-being.

However, taking care of yourself is essential for your well-being and overall happiness. Here are five practical and effective self-care tips specifically tailored for busy mothers.

Engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation in your 'Me time'
Engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation in your 'Me time'

Amidst the never-ending to-do lists and constant caretaking, it's crucial to carve out dedicated "me time." Schedule it into your daily routine, even if it's just 15 minutes. During this time, engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

Whether it's reading a book, taking a soothing bath, practising yoga, or simply enjoying a cup of tea in solitude, prioritize yourself. Remember, you deserve it!

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to your partner, family members, or trusted friends
Delegate tasks and responsibilities to your partner, family members, or trusted friends
As mothers, we often tend to take on the weight of the world on our shoulders. However, it's essential to realize that we don't have to do everything alone. Delegate tasks and responsibilities to your partner, family members, or trusted friends.

Seek support from your community or consider hiring help if possible. Remember, it's not a sign of weakness to ask for assistance—it's a sign of strength and self-awareness.

Engage in activities or hobbies that ignite your creativity or challenge you intellectually.
Engage in activities or hobbies that ignite your creativity or challenge you intellectually.

Motherhood doesn't mean sacrificing your personal passions and interests. Rediscover and nurture the things that bring you happiness and fulfilment. Engage in activities or hobbies that ignite your creativity or challenge you intellectually.

It could be painting, dancing, writing, cooking, or learning a new skill. By dedicating time to your own interests, you'll find a renewed sense of purpose and recharge your energy.

Practising mindfulness and self-reflection can help bring back the focus on our own needs and emotions.
Practising mindfulness and self-reflection can help bring back the focus on our own needs and emotions.

In the chaos of motherhood, it's easy to lose touch with ourselves. Practising mindfulness and self-reflection can help bring back the focus on our own needs and emotions.

Take a few moments each day to breathe deeply, be present in the moment, and check in with yourself. Journaling can also be a powerful tool for self-reflection. Explore your thoughts, fears, and aspirations. It's a wonderful way to gain clarity, release emotions, and foster self-growth.

Join online support groups or community of women where you can share experiences, challenges, and triumphs.
Join online support groups or community of women where you can share experiences, challenges, and triumphs.

Motherhood can sometimes feel isolating but remember you're not alone. Seek out other moms in your community or join online support groups where you can share experiences, challenges, and triumphs.

Connecting with other mothers provides a sense of belonging and support. You can exchange advice, seek guidance, and build friendships that can last a lifetime. Surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals who understand your journey is invaluable.

As a busy mother, it's crucial to prioritize self-care and nurture yourself amidst the demands of motherhood. By implementing these five self-care tips into your routine, you can cultivate a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Remember, taking care of yourself is not selfish; it is an essential investment in your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Embrace the journey of motherhood while also embracing your own needs. When you prioritize self-care, you become a happier, healthier, and more fulfilled mom, capable of giving your best to your children and creating a positive and nurturing environment for your family.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

