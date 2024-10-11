ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 Pro tips for blending lipstick colours perfectly

Samiah Ogunlowo

Combining lipstick shades, from ombré effects to custom colour mixes, is a great way to elevate your style and experiment with different tones.

Lip blending (The Couture Chapter)
Lip blending (The Couture Chapter)

Recommended articles

But why settle for just one shade when you can blend multiple lipsticks for a unique, personalised look? Combining lipstick shades, from ombré effects to custom colour mixes, is a great way to elevate your style and experiment with different tones.

Here are five professional tips to help you blend multiple lipstick colours flawlessly and create stunning lip looks that will turn heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before blending colours, it's crucial to prep your lips. Dry or cracked lips can make it challenging to blend lipstick evenly, resulting in an uneven finish. Start by applying a lip balm and let it sit for a few minutes to absorb. For an added touch, exfoliate with a gentle lip scrub to create a smooth base. After moisturising, lightly dab your lips with a tissue to remove any excess product. This creates a perfect canvas for blending.

Pro Tip: Use a primer after moisturising for an even longer-lasting colour. It’ll help keep your shades from fading and make blending smoother.

Mixing the right shades is key to achieving a flawless blend. Opt for colours that complement each other, such as a nude base with a vibrant red or a pink tone with a rich plum. You can also try blending a glossy finish with a matte for a chic effect. While some popular combinations include nude and brown for a classic ombré look or red and orange for a pop of colour, don't be afraid to experiment! The goal is to create a balanced, harmonious finish that enhances your overall look.

Pro Tip: Test your colour combinations on the back of your hand before applying them to your lips. This will give you a preview of how they’ll blend.

ADVERTISEMENT
Moisturised lips (Moira Cosmetics)
Moisturised lips (Moira Cosmetics) Pulse Nigeria

When combining multiple lip colours, apply each shade in thin layers rather than a thick application all at once. Start with your base colour, covering your entire lip. Next, apply your second colour in the areas where you want the blend to occur. Use your ring finger or a lip brush to gently tap and blend the edges where the colours meet. Gradual layering lets you control the intensity and ensures a seamless blend.

Pro Tip: To create a smooth transition between colours, use a small amount of concealer on the lip brush. This helps blend the shades and gives a soft, gradient effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lip liners are an underrated tool when it comes to blending multiple lipstick shades. Outline your lips with a liner that matches one of your lipstick shades for added definition and structure. Alternatively, you can also use the liner to fill in your lips entirely before blending with other colours. Not only does this help prevent feathering, but it also makes your lip colour appear fuller and more vibrant.

Pro Tip: If you're going for an ombré look, line the edges of your lips with a darker shade, then blend inward with a lighter colour. This technique creates depth and makes your lips look more defined.

Lined lips (222METCH)
Lined lips (222METCH) Pulse Nigeria

Once you've achieved your desired colour blend, it's time to set your look. If you prefer a glossy finish, add a touch of clear lip gloss in the centre of your lips. This adds dimension and gives your lips a plump, hydrated look. For a matte effect, lightly dust translucent powder over your lips to seal in the colour and make it long-lasting. The powder also helps to blend the colours further, creating a soft and diffused finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Tip: If you’re using powder to set a glossy or satin blend, apply a thin layer of tissue over your lips first, then dust the powder over it. This technique helps set the colour without altering the finish.

sealing lipstick (Pinterest)
sealing lipstick (Pinterest) Pulse Nigeria

Blending multiple lipstick colours is a fun way to personalise your makeup look and experiment with different styles. By following these professional tips, you can achieve a seamless blend that looks polished and professional.

Ombre Lips (Shelly Lovell)
Ombre Lips (Shelly Lovell) Pulse Nigeria

Whether you're trying an ombré effect, combining textures, or creating a custom shade, don’t be afraid to play around and make it your own. With a little creativity and these pro techniques, you’ll be able to create stunning lip looks that are uniquely you.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to make Capri-Sun at home plus the secret behind its invention

How to make Capri-Sun at home plus the secret behind its invention

5 Pro tips for blending lipstick colours perfectly

5 Pro tips for blending lipstick colours perfectly

Addme Pastamate: The perfect mate for every pasta dish

Addme Pastamate: The perfect mate for every pasta dish

3 Eggless cake and cookie recipes to try

3 Eggless cake and cookie recipes to try

Is raw food healthier than cooked food?

Is raw food healthier than cooked food?

50+ Nations Join Forces to Announce BRICS International Fashion Federation

50+ Nations Join Forces to Announce BRICS International Fashion Federation

5 animals that do not have a brain

5 animals that do not have a brain

How to japa from Nigeria if you don't have money

How to japa from Nigeria if you don't have money

The history of sanitary pads: What did women use before tampons and pads?

The history of sanitary pads: What did women use before tampons and pads?

NDLEA deletes husband approval rule for married women seeking visa clearance

NDLEA deletes husband approval rule for married women seeking visa clearance

7 safest countries in Africa you can visit

7 safest countries in Africa you can visit

Here's why we don't have hurricanes in Africa - Even though they originate here

Here's why we don't have hurricanes in Africa - Even though they originate here

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carrot juice

Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

Foot binding in China [openendedsocialstudies]

Forget BBLs; Check out 5 painful beauty standards women upheld in ancient times

Heart Disease - File Photo

10 factors associated with unhealthy heart function according to cardiologist

Orange Group launches pocket-friendly Hana hair cream

Orange Group launches pocket-friendly Hana hair cream