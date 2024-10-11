5 Pro tips for blending lipstick colours perfectly

But why settle for just one shade when you can blend multiple lipsticks for a unique, personalised look? Combining lipstick shades, from ombré effects to custom colour mixes, is a great way to elevate your style and experiment with different tones.

Here are five professional tips to help you blend multiple lipstick colours flawlessly and create stunning lip looks that will turn heads.

1. Start with a Moisturised Base

Before blending colours, it's crucial to prep your lips. Dry or cracked lips can make it challenging to blend lipstick evenly, resulting in an uneven finish. Start by applying a lip balm and let it sit for a few minutes to absorb. For an added touch, exfoliate with a gentle lip scrub to create a smooth base. After moisturising, lightly dab your lips with a tissue to remove any excess product. This creates a perfect canvas for blending.

Pro Tip: Use a primer after moisturising for an even longer-lasting colour. It’ll help keep your shades from fading and make blending smoother.

2. Choose Complementary Colours

Mixing the right shades is key to achieving a flawless blend. Opt for colours that complement each other, such as a nude base with a vibrant red or a pink tone with a rich plum. You can also try blending a glossy finish with a matte for a chic effect. While some popular combinations include nude and brown for a classic ombré look or red and orange for a pop of colour, don't be afraid to experiment! The goal is to create a balanced, harmonious finish that enhances your overall look.

Pro Tip: Test your colour combinations on the back of your hand before applying them to your lips. This will give you a preview of how they’ll blend.

3. Layer gradually for a perfect blend

When combining multiple lip colours, apply each shade in thin layers rather than a thick application all at once. Start with your base colour, covering your entire lip. Next, apply your second colour in the areas where you want the blend to occur. Use your ring finger or a lip brush to gently tap and blend the edges where the colours meet. Gradual layering lets you control the intensity and ensures a seamless blend.

Pro Tip: To create a smooth transition between colours, use a small amount of concealer on the lip brush. This helps blend the shades and gives a soft, gradient effect.

4. Use a lip liner for definition

Lip liners are an underrated tool when it comes to blending multiple lipstick shades. Outline your lips with a liner that matches one of your lipstick shades for added definition and structure. Alternatively, you can also use the liner to fill in your lips entirely before blending with other colours. Not only does this help prevent feathering, but it also makes your lip colour appear fuller and more vibrant.

Pro Tip: If you're going for an ombré look, line the edges of your lips with a darker shade, then blend inward with a lighter colour. This technique creates depth and makes your lips look more defined.

5. Seal the look with a touch of gloss or powder

Once you've achieved your desired colour blend, it's time to set your look. If you prefer a glossy finish, add a touch of clear lip gloss in the centre of your lips. This adds dimension and gives your lips a plump, hydrated look. For a matte effect, lightly dust translucent powder over your lips to seal in the colour and make it long-lasting. The powder also helps to blend the colours further, creating a soft and diffused finish.

Pro Tip: If you’re using powder to set a glossy or satin blend, apply a thin layer of tissue over your lips first, then dust the powder over it. This technique helps set the colour without altering the finish.

Blending multiple lipstick colours is a fun way to personalise your makeup look and experiment with different styles. By following these professional tips, you can achieve a seamless blend that looks polished and professional.

