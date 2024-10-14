Many activities happen in the bathroom: bathing, brushing, peeing, excreting, and many more so it’s very common to leave so many objects in the bathroom.
5 common objects everyone leaves in the bathroom you need to remove immediately
These are objects you should never store in your toilet or bathroom.
However after this article, you’ll realise that you need to remove the following items immediately.
Here are five objects to remove from your bathroom:
1. Toothbrush
Storing toothbrushes in a sink holder or on the sink can expose them to bacteria growth and the aerosol effect of flushing toilets.
The aerosol effect when flushing causes germs and bacteria to spray from waste and into the toothbrush. Instead, store toothbrushes in an open, dry space or put the toilet seat down before flushing the toilet seat.
2. Extra razors
Shaving happens a lot in the bathroom, but keep them out of the bathroom to prevent moisture buildup and possible rust or dulling. To avoid moisture buildup, keep them in a well-sealed plastic bag.
3.Towels
When towels are not in use, keep them out of the bathroom to avoid a musty odour that attaches to towels from the toilet and bathroom.
Rather, keep them in a cupboard next to the lavatory. Clean the towels on a regular basis if you don't have a linen closet.
4. Makeup and makeup brushes
Although the bathroom has the ideal lighting for doing makeup, it is not advised to keep brushes or products there because of things like greater humidity, steam, and temperatures that promote the growth of mould and hasten product expiration.
Additionally, germs that can be applied to the face can be picked up by cosmetic brushes.
5. Medicine
Experts advise avoiding keeping medications and supplements in the bathroom because of possible problems, including heat and humidity, as well as the possibility of deterioration or compromise when kept in a "medicine cabinet."
Since bathrooms are full of germs, it's best to minimize the number of items you leave there.
