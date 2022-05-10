5 natural remedies for heartburn

Symptoms of heartburn includes:

Burning sensation in the chest which can last few hours to a couple of minutes

Acidic or bitter taste in the mouth

Difficulty in swallowing

Pain in the chest when lying down or bending over.

Here are some natural remedies for heartburn:

1) Know your trigger foods and avoid them:

Certain foods are capable of triggering heartburn. Identifying the foods that cause heartburn and avoiding them when possible will help you avoid the symptoms of heartburn.

2) Eat bananas:

Bananas contain antacids which help neutralize the acid in your stomach and also relieve indigestion and heartburn. You can also eat other alkaline foods like melons and nuts.

3) Drink baking soda:

Baking soda is a natural treatment for quick relief from heartburn. It has an alkaline PH which helps neutralize the stomach acid that causes heartburn. Simply put 1 teaspoon of baking soda into water and drink it in order to relieve the pain.

4) Maintain a healthy weight:

When you are overweight, there's an excess pressure on your stomach which can increase the risk of heartburn. It is important to eat healthy foods and exercise the body regularly in order to maintain a good weight.

5) Avoid smoking: