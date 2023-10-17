ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing

Temi Iwalaiye

Is kissing as harmless as it is made out to be?

Infections you can get from kissing [beautylish]
Infections you can get from kissing [beautylish]

Recommended articles

It’s not just the lips; some STIs may also be passed on by kissing someone's cheek, eyes, and head.

However, mouth-to-mouth kissing can increase the risk of certain STIs.

Here are five STIs you can get from kissing.

ADVERTISEMENT
lips with herpes sore [healthboard]
lips with herpes sore [healthboard] Pulse Nigeria

Herpes is caused by two viruses: Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and HSV-2. HSV-1 causes cold sores on the gums, lips, mouth, or throat, while HSV-2 causes genital herpes. Both viruses can be contracted through skin-to-skin contact during anal, oral, or vaginal sex and kissing.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is another herpes virus that spreads through saliva while kissing. It can cause flu-related symptoms like fatigue, fever, loss of appetite, malaise, muscle aches, rash, sore throat, and swollen glands.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lips with mono [flickr]
Lips with mono [flickr] Pulse Nigeria

Mono, also known as kissing disease, is an Epstein-Barr virus infection transmitted through saliva, like kissing or using the cooking utensils of a person with the virus. It causes symptoms like fatigue, fever, rash, and swollen glands.

There are over 200 types of HPV, some spreading through deep tongue kissing and oral sex. Oral HPV often causes no symptoms, making it easy to pass from person to person and potentially causing cancer.

The virus can cause painless growths or lumps around the vagina, penis, or anus, known as genital warts, which most people do not realise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kissing might be a means of oral gonorrhoea transmission.

Gonorrhoea is a bacterial infection contracted through sexual contact that, if left untreated, can lead to infertility.

Symptoms include painful urination and unusual vaginal or penile discharge. Women may feel discomfort in the lower abdomen, while men may suffer pain in the testicles. Gonorrhoea can occasionally go unnoticed. When an infection is present but not causing symptoms, regular screening can help find it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Syphilis can be gotten from kissing an infected person. It is a skin disease that spreads through close physical contact with sores on the vagina, lips, anus, rectum, or mouth. Symptoms include skin rash, fever, firm, round, painless sores, and swollen lymph nodes.

You can avoid these infections by practising monogamy, using dental dams and going for regular medical check ups.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Hosts of Indomie Love Bowl Game Show: Stephanie Coker & Darasimi Nadi

The Hosts of Indomie Love Bowl Game Show: Stephanie Coker & Darasimi Nadi

How The Creative Colony (TCC) is impacting the lives of children

How The Creative Colony (TCC) is impacting the lives of children

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing

Can vitiligo be triggered by pregnancy? Here's what to know

Can vitiligo be triggered by pregnancy? Here's what to know

5 similarities and differences between 'Olorun' in Yoruba and 'God' in Christianity

5 similarities and differences between 'Olorun' in Yoruba and 'God' in Christianity

The mythical giant squid and 3 other sea monsters you didn't know were real

The mythical giant squid and 3 other sea monsters you didn't know were real

Thinking of dating a church member? Here are 5 things to consider

Thinking of dating a church member? Here are 5 things to consider

The sand on these beaches makes mysterious musical sounds when stepped on

The sand on these beaches makes mysterious musical sounds when stepped on

Scientists have created a huge map of the human brain. It could help us treat more diseases.

Scientists have created a huge map of the human brain. It could help us treat more diseases.

Obaseki wants Benin Bronzes stolen by colonisers returned without conditions

Obaseki wants Benin Bronzes stolen by colonisers returned without conditions

10 key factors to have in mind before choosing the colour to paint your house

10 key factors to have in mind before choosing the colour to paint your house

adidas Originals launches new global brand platform: We gave the world an original; you gave us a thousand back

adidas Originals launches new global brand platform: We gave the world an original; you gave us a thousand back

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

life-expectancy-in-africa

10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy

Do women smell badly during their period [freepik]

Do women have body odour during their period?

It shouldn't surprise you that some women have wet dreams too [SheKnows]

Both men and women experience wet dreams, here's why it happens

Making your bed increases your chances of wealthiness [adobestock]

Making your bed every morning boosts wealth, 7 habits all millionaires share