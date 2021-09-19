RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Skincare Secrets: 5 items that clear acne and scars

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Acne is a very distressing skin condition that can lower one’s self-esteem.

Acne can affect one's self esteem [teenvogue]
Acne can affect one's self esteem [teenvogue]

Acne occurs when a person’s skin pores are blocked by bacteria, dead skin cells or other substances. It is big black or red pus or swelling scattered around one’s face.

Recommended articles

The difference between acne and pimples is acne is a skin condition while pimples are symptoms of acne.

Excessive and overzealous scrubbing of the face, squeezing and bursting ‘pimples’, hormones during puberty, pregnancy, and menstruation, some oily cosmetic products, drugs like corticosteroids and anabolic steroids, air pollution and high humidity

Stress and some foods like chocolate and high protein meals can cause acne, but this isn’t generally agreed upon.

Sometimes home remedies are not enough to get rid of acne, you need pharmaceutical help. Get a cleanser, lotion or serum that has these ingredients;

Azelaic acid is naturally occurring and can be found in grains like wheat and barley. It kills bacteria that is on the face and inflammation caused by pimples.

Benzoyl peroxide can be a facial wash or lotion. It helps to reduce acne by cleansing the surface of the skin from bacteria.

Salicylic acid can be a cleanser or lotion and, it is useful for removing damaged skin. It dissolves dead skin cells on the skin's surface that can lead to acne.

Retinoids are derivatives of Vitamin A. It help the skin in many ways and is one of the ways to clear acne from your face.

Retinoids cream, lotions and cleansers help to unclog pores. It is recommended you use it at night to prevent your face from getting red and inflamed.

Since acne is caused by bacteria, antibiotics help to remove surface bacteria that cause acne and swelling. Of course, let your doctor prescribe the best drug for you.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Gbajabiamila says IPOB and Yoruba Nation agitators are no different from Boko Haram

Police catch 25-year-old man having midnight sex with a goat in Jigawa

BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals he has dyslexia following fall-out with Nini

BBNaija 2021: Angel explains bizarre HOH games performance

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

BBNaija 2021: I feel like a widow - Saskay on Jaypaul's eviction

How different is iPhone13 from iPhone 12?

Trending

How does a healthy vagina smell?

What does a healthy vagina smell like

5 ways to test if the honey you're buying is pure or fake

___9125329___2018___11___21___8___honey+feat

The harsh truth about hair relaxers

Hair relaxers: The harsh truth about using them

The downside of smoking weed

weed {wnbt}