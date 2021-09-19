The difference between acne and pimples is acne is a skin condition while pimples are symptoms of acne.

What causes acne?

Excessive and overzealous scrubbing of the face, squeezing and bursting ‘pimples’, hormones during puberty, pregnancy, and menstruation, some oily cosmetic products, drugs like corticosteroids and anabolic steroids, air pollution and high humidity

Stress and some foods like chocolate and high protein meals can cause acne, but this isn’t generally agreed upon.

So how can you treat acne?

Sometimes home remedies are not enough to get rid of acne, you need pharmaceutical help. Get a cleanser, lotion or serum that has these ingredients;

1. Azelaic acid

Azelaic acid is naturally occurring and can be found in grains like wheat and barley. It kills bacteria that is on the face and inflammation caused by pimples.

2. Benzoyl peroxide

Benzoyl peroxide can be a facial wash or lotion. It helps to reduce acne by cleansing the surface of the skin from bacteria.

3. Salicylic acid

Salicylic acid can be a cleanser or lotion and, it is useful for removing damaged skin. It dissolves dead skin cells on the skin's surface that can lead to acne.

4. Retinoids

Retinoids are derivatives of Vitamin A. It help the skin in many ways and is one of the ways to clear acne from your face.

Retinoids cream, lotions and cleansers help to unclog pores. It is recommended you use it at night to prevent your face from getting red and inflamed.

5. Antibiotics