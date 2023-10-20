5 intriguing benefits of using birth control besides pregnancy prevention

If you're curious about how birth control can potentially improve your health and treat other medical conditions, keep reading as we'll share five unexpected uses for birth control that may surprise you.

But before that, we want to acknowledge that birth control is a personal decision. There's no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to deciding whether or not to use birth control. The most important thing is to make a choice that aligns with you and your needs.

If you're not sure whether or not birth control is right for you, talk to a doctor. They can help you weigh the pros and cons of different birth control methods and choose the one that best suits you.

Now, let's get to some uses for birth control:

Regulating menstrual cycles and easing cramps

For many women, unpredictable and painful periods are a monthly ordeal. Birth control pills containing both estrogen and progestin can work wonders in bringing order to this chaos.

They regulate your menstrual cycle, making it more predictable and lighter. Also, they help to suppress ovulation, which can reduce menstrual symptoms, including those dreaded cramps, heavy bleeding, and mood swings.

Clearing up acne

Are you tired of battling with breakouts and acne, trying different skin care products with little to no changes? It may surprise you that birth control can be the end of your acne struggles. The estrogen in these pills can reduce the androgens that trigger excess oil production, and less oil means fewer breakouts and clearer skin.

Treating polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

PCOS is a hormonal disorder in women that causes irregular periods, infertility, and other health concerns. Birth control, especially combination pills or progestin-only pills, can help manage PCOS. They regulate your menstrual cycle and reduce androgen levels, which can alleviate many PCOS symptoms. Birth control can also protect the uterine lining from overexposure to estrogen, lowering the risk of endometrial cancer in women with PCOS.

Managing endometriosis

Endometriosis is a painful condition where the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside of it. This condition can cause severe pain, heavy bleeding, and fertility issues. Birth control options, particularly those that suppress menstruation like extended-cycle pills, can help to minimise the pain and discomfort associated with endometriosis.

Reducing the risk of ovarian cancers