5 hygiene mistakes that cause vaginal odour

These are the common personal hygiene mistakes most women are guilty of?

Mistake 1: Cleaning and spraying the vagina with too many products

Most women want their vaginas to smell very good. Because of their quest for a vagina that smells good all the time, they might use inappropriate products, such as fragranced soaps and other products, which can disturb the pH balance of the vagina and cause infections.

Instead, women should use lukewarm water and unscented soap twice a day to clean the vagina and anus. To reduce the spread of germs when cleaning your anus, wipe from front to back in the region between the vagina and the anus.

Mistake 2: Buying the wrong underwear

Pulse Nigeria

The underwear you buy makes a world of difference between a well-scented vagina and one that isn’t. When buying underwear, it's crucial to think about personal hygiene. Thongs can be unclean and cause infections.

Buy cotton underwear instead. To prevent post-workout odour, use cotton underwear that breathes instead of synthetic underwear.

Mistake 3: Drinking a lot of coffee and soda

If you are always drinking soda, fruit juice, and coffee, it will affect how your vagina smells. They can irritate the bladder, alter the vagina's PH level, and result in urinary tract infections. If you are susceptible to UTIs, reduce your consumption. Cranberry juice is excellent for your vaginal health and leaves it smelling great.

Mistake 4: Sleeping without washing your vagina after sex

Never sleep off immediately after intercourse; clean up as soon as possible. To stop germs from entering the urethra during intercourse, wash your vagina both before and after sex. To prevent thrush and cystitis, always pee just before and after intercourse.

Mistake 5: Douching the vagina

