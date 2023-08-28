ADVERTISEMENT
5 hygiene mistakes that cause vaginal odour

Temi Iwalaiye

Many women want their vagina to smell as sweet as fresh flowers, but it ends up smelling much worse. Why?

Here's why your vagina smells [Businessinsider]
These are the common personal hygiene mistakes most women are guilty of?

Most women want their vaginas to smell very good. Because of their quest for a vagina that smells good all the time, they might use inappropriate products, such as fragranced soaps and other products, which can disturb the pH balance of the vagina and cause infections.

Instead, women should use lukewarm water and unscented soap twice a day to clean the vagina and anus. To reduce the spread of germs when cleaning your anus, wipe from front to back in the region between the vagina and the anus.

Wear cotton underwear for a fresh smelling vagina [Pinterest]
Wear cotton underwear for a fresh smelling vagina [Pinterest]

The underwear you buy makes a world of difference between a well-scented vagina and one that isn’t. When buying underwear, it's crucial to think about personal hygiene. Thongs can be unclean and cause infections.

Buy cotton underwear instead. To prevent post-workout odour, use cotton underwear that breathes instead of synthetic underwear.

If you are always drinking soda, fruit juice, and coffee, it will affect how your vagina smells. They can irritate the bladder, alter the vagina's PH level, and result in urinary tract infections. If you are susceptible to UTIs, reduce your consumption. Cranberry juice is excellent for your vaginal health and leaves it smelling great.

Never sleep off immediately after intercourse; clean up as soon as possible. To stop germs from entering the urethra during intercourse, wash your vagina both before and after sex. To prevent thrush and cystitis, always pee just before and after intercourse.

Vaginal douching is a practice whereby some women flush water into their vaginas and then spray it upward. By interfering with regular biological processes, this raises the danger of infections and pelvic inflammatory disease. Instead, cleanse the vaginal region externally, as previously mentioned. Deodorants and vaginal wipes can also upset the healthy natural balance of the vagina.

