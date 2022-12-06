RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 health benefits of masturbation for men

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know that there are some medical benefits to masturbating?

Here's why men should masturbate more [Shuttershock]

Masturbation refers to a solo sexual experience, where a person orgasms without anyone’s help. While masturbation used is shrouded in shame, there are some medical benefits of masturbating;

Yes, it's true you live longer, the more you experience orgasms. A Welsh study of 1000 men over a 20-year period found that men who experienced two or more orgasms each week passed away at a rate that was half that of guys who experienced fewer orgasms.

In comparison to men who only ejaculated four to seven times per month, men who ejaculated more than 21 times per month had a roughly 33% lower risk of prostate cancer, according to a 2004 study. Following up with the same sample of men from 2004, researchers found that individuals who ejaculated 8 to 12 times per month had a 10% lower risk of developing prostate cancer.

The more you work your muscles, the more they work for you. Muscle tone naturally declines with age. To prevent erectile dysfunction and incontinence, engage in regular sex or masturbation to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles.

Men who masturbate a lot, don’t orgasm quickly. Sometimes, men don't stay in bed for very long simply because they haven't practised enough, either with a partner or by themselves. You can do this by timing how long it takes to have an orgasm while masturbating.

If you are having trouble sleeping, masturbating can make that easier for you.

Masturbation can also be advantageous since it releases chemicals into the brain such as prolactin, serotonin, and oxytocin that are all associated with sensations of happiness and relaxation.

