5 health benefits of masturbation for men

1. It might lengthen your life.

Yes, it's true you live longer, the more you experience orgasms. A Welsh study of 1000 men over a 20-year period found that men who experienced two or more orgasms each week passed away at a rate that was half that of guys who experienced fewer orgasms.

2. It reduces the risk of prostate cancer

In comparison to men who only ejaculated four to seven times per month, men who ejaculated more than 21 times per month had a roughly 33% lower risk of prostate cancer, according to a 2004 study. Following up with the same sample of men from 2004, researchers found that individuals who ejaculated 8 to 12 times per month had a 10% lower risk of developing prostate cancer.

3. It makes it easier to have an erection

The more you work your muscles, the more they work for you. Muscle tone naturally declines with age. To prevent erectile dysfunction and incontinence, engage in regular sex or masturbation to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles.

4. Increases sexual stamina

Men who masturbate a lot, don’t orgasm quickly. Sometimes, men don't stay in bed for very long simply because they haven't practised enough, either with a partner or by themselves. You can do this by timing how long it takes to have an orgasm while masturbating.

5. It helps you fall asleep faster

If you are having trouble sleeping, masturbating can make that easier for you.