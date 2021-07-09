Upgrade your 'other room' performance by consuming these fruits and vegetables

The food you consume has a lot to do with your major success in the bedroom. Quite unbelievable, right? If foods can affect your overall health, then you should know it can also affect your sexual drive.

The good news is that some fruits and vegetables would bring back your bedroom groove back to life. You already know that fruits and veggies have a positive impact on your health. Now, think about the impact it would have on your sexual life.

We'll expose you to some fruits and vegetables that would be perfect for your sexual life.

1. Berries

Raspberry and strawberry from the berry family are loaded with zinc which is essential for sex both in men and women. If women have high levels of zinc, their bodies find it easier to prepare for sex. In men, zinc controls the testosterone level which is responsible for producing sperm. You must load up on zinc as it reduces during intercourse.

2. Celery

Celery has an aroma that contains two steroids called androsterone and androstenol. When you ingest celery, the subtle pheromone of these two natural chemicals travels through our sweat glands and works to attract the opposite sex.

3.Watermelon

Watermelon improves your erection and increases your libido. They also contain citrulline which releases amino acids and arginine in the body. Arginine is responsible for vascular health.

4. Bananas

Studies show that women with higher sex drives have higher testosterone. Bananas naturally contain bromelain, which helps produce testosterone. This sweet and smooth fruit is also a great source of potassium, a critical nutrient for muscle contraction which is very important for good quality sex.

5. Spinach

