RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 essential items for a frontal wig installation

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are products you need to install your frontal wigs;

A frontal wig {pinterest]
A frontal wig {pinterest]

Frontal wigs are trendy right now because they stay in one place and do not move around like closure wigs. Plus, if well done, they look just like a person’s natural hair.

Read Also

The major issue most people have is installing their wigs properly. What differentiates a well-laid wig from one that looks tacky is all about product and skill.

To apply the frontal wigs on your head, you need a good glue that will not damage your hair. The most popular is the got2b glue which helps to keep your frontal wigs in place.

Hair wax helps to lay your edges properly. Edge control is similar to hair wax. It styles your baby hair.

A rat tail comb is essential [amazon]
A rat tail comb is essential [amazon] Pulse Nigeria

All that frontal hair needs to be styled by a good rat tail comb.

Ceramic press comb flattens your wig [konga]
Ceramic press comb flattens your wig [konga] Pulse Nigeria

You need a ceramic press comb to have a very nice parting.

Before you apply the glue to your hair, your skin has to be cleaned and protected.

Other things you need is a wig cap, some scissors, foundation to blend the lace to your skin complexion, freeze spray to melt the lace and some tweezers.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 things to know about the Ooni of Ife and his wives

3 things to know about the Ooni of Ife and his wives

5 essential items for a frontal wig installation

5 essential items for a frontal wig installation

Is cohabitation before marriage linked to higher divorce rates?

Is cohabitation before marriage linked to higher divorce rates?

The fascinating history of the African cornrows

The fascinating history of the African cornrows

Edo State International Film Festival sponsored by Swiss Agency for Development Corporation and the German Government (BMZ) closes with a grand award celebration (Full Winners list)

Edo State International Film Festival sponsored by Swiss Agency for Development Corporation and the German Government (BMZ) closes with a grand award celebration (Full Winners list)

Why you shouldn’t believe before and after weight loss pictures online

Why you shouldn’t believe before and after weight loss pictures online

Simple tips on how to avoid diabetes

Simple tips on how to avoid diabetes

5 bizarre things that are illegal from around the world

5 bizarre things that are illegal from around the world

Ever heard of a relationship type called the boyfriend/girlfriend experience?

Ever heard of a relationship type called the boyfriend/girlfriend experience?

Trending

___9119036___2018___11___19___13___black+couple+in+romance

Withdrawal method: How to do it correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

Cucumber vibrator

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

The lady and her friend with unshaven armpits [Twitter/laetitia]

Lady on Twitter shares why she doesn’t shave her underarm and chest hairs

5 ways to naturally increase the size of your breasts

5 ways to naturally increase the size of your breasts