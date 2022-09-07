5 essential items for a frontal wig installation

The major issue most people have is installing their wigs properly. What differentiates a well-laid wig from one that looks tacky is all about product and skill.

Adhesive lace glue

To apply the frontal wigs on your head, you need a good glue that will not damage your hair. The most popular is the got2b glue which helps to keep your frontal wigs in place.

Hair wax and edge control

Hair wax helps to lay your edges properly. Edge control is similar to hair wax. It styles your baby hair.

Rattail comb

Pulse Nigeria

All that frontal hair needs to be styled by a good rat tail comb.

Ceramic Press comb

Pulse Nigeria

You need a ceramic press comb to have a very nice parting.

Alcohol prep pads or skin protectors

Before you apply the glue to your hair, your skin has to be cleaned and protected.