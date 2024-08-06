ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 common mistakes people make when applying sunscreen

Temi Iwalaiye

Applying sunscreen is important, but are you applying it properly?

Common mistakes people make when applying sunscreen [elfcosmetics]
Common mistakes people make when applying sunscreen [elfcosmetics]

One of the most common cancers is skin cancer, but it's easily preventable by protecting your skin from UV radiation with a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Recommended articles

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a quality sunscreen with strong UVA and UVB-blocking ingredients can minimise wrinkles, prevent burns, and lower the risk of skin cancer.

However, if applied improperly, even the most effective sunscreen won't provide enough defence against the sun's harmful rays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people apply too little sunscreen, leading to reduced SPF protection and uneven coverage.

To achieve the SPF listed on the product, generously apply at least one ounce to your entire body on beach days where your entire body will be in the sun.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends a coin-sized amount for your face. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), most adults need about one ounce of sunscreen (roughly a shot glass full) to adequately cover their bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people think when it's cold or cloudy, they don't need to apply sunscreen, but you should apply sunscreen every day.

They believe sunscreen is only for sunny days, but this is not true because the sun still emits harmful UV rays every day.

On cloudy days, up to 80% of UV rays can penetrate the skin, so it's crucial to apply sunscreen daily to protect and reduce skin cancer risk.

Common sunscreen mistakes [shuttershock]
Common sunscreen mistakes [shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A study revealed that nearly one in five people skip sunscreen on their eyelids, despite this area having the highest skin cancer rate.

Lips are another vulnerable spot, lacking the protective melanin found in skin, hair, and eyes. The Skin Cancer Foundation advises using a lip balm or lipstick with at least SPF 15, particularly on the bottom lip.

Don't forget your nose, ears, and the back of your neck when applying sunscreen.

ALSO READ: Can you make a safe and effective sunscreen yourself?

ADVERTISEMENT

Applying sunscreen once and just going about your day is so wrong, yet many people don’t apply sunscreen as often as they should.

You are supposed to apply sunscreen 15 minutes before you go out and once every two hours, according to AAD.

It doesn't matter if your sunscreen is water-resistant; it is only effective for 40 to 80 minutes once it comes in contact with water.

If you were recently under the sun and you sweated a lot, then you need to reapply your sunscreen, but make sure you clean your face before you do so, as applying sunscreen to a dirty face will clog your pores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, to protect your skin from sunburns and skin damage, it's essential to use a sunscreen that offers both UVA and UVB protection.

Ensure the sunscreen contains zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which block both UVA and UVB rays.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 common mistakes people make when applying sunscreen

5 common mistakes people make when applying sunscreen

5 signs you may need to get braces

5 signs you may need to get braces

How to take off fake nails without hurting yourself

How to take off fake nails without hurting yourself

5 signs you're headed for a friendship breakup

5 signs you're headed for a friendship breakup

Here's how much countries pay their Olympic gold medalists compared to Nigeria

Here's how much countries pay their Olympic gold medalists compared to Nigeria

Tomato Price Hike: An entrance of new alternatives

Tomato Price Hike: An entrance of new alternatives

5 foods that can change the colour of your pee

5 foods that can change the colour of your pee

Your water bottle is dirtier than a toilet seat - Here's how to clean it properly

Your water bottle is dirtier than a toilet seat - Here's how to clean it properly

10 most widely practised religions in the world

10 most widely practised religions in the world

Here’s how many bottles of water you should be drinking daily

Here’s how many bottles of water you should be drinking daily

This animal was sold for almost ₦700 million - Here's why

This animal was sold for almost ₦700 million - Here's why

Crying blood and 5 other strange things that can happen to your eyes

Crying blood and 5 other strange things that can happen to your eyes

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Is Friday Plans Tadalafil the most cost-effective ED treatment yet?

Is Friday Plans Tadalafil the most cost-effective ED treatment yet?

How to clean and how often to clean your water bottle [istockphoto]

Your water bottle is dirtier than a toilet seat - Here's how to clean it properly

mental disorders you may experience due to hormonal imbalance

5 mental disorders you may experience due to hormonal imbalance

Cutar monkeypox

The alarm bells sounds in East Africa over a Monkeypox (mpox) outbreak