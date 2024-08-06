5 common mistakes people make when applying sunscreen

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a quality sunscreen with strong UVA and UVB-blocking ingredients can minimise wrinkles, prevent burns, and lower the risk of skin cancer.

However, if applied improperly, even the most effective sunscreen won't provide enough defence against the sun's harmful rays.

Common sunscreen mistakes

1. Applying too little sunscreen

Most people apply too little sunscreen, leading to reduced SPF protection and uneven coverage.

To achieve the SPF listed on the product, generously apply at least one ounce to your entire body on beach days where your entire body will be in the sun.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends a coin-sized amount for your face. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), most adults need about one ounce of sunscreen (roughly a shot glass full) to adequately cover their bodies.

2. Applying sunscreen only on sunny days

Some people think when it's cold or cloudy, they don't need to apply sunscreen, but you should apply sunscreen every day.

They believe sunscreen is only for sunny days, but this is not true because the sun still emits harmful UV rays every day.

On cloudy days, up to 80% of UV rays can penetrate the skin, so it's crucial to apply sunscreen daily to protect and reduce skin cancer risk.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Not applying sunscreen in important areas

A study revealed that nearly one in five people skip sunscreen on their eyelids, despite this area having the highest skin cancer rate.

Lips are another vulnerable spot, lacking the protective melanin found in skin, hair, and eyes. The Skin Cancer Foundation advises using a lip balm or lipstick with at least SPF 15, particularly on the bottom lip.

Don't forget your nose, ears, and the back of your neck when applying sunscreen.

4. Applying sunscreen only once

Applying sunscreen once and just going about your day is so wrong, yet many people don’t apply sunscreen as often as they should.

You are supposed to apply sunscreen 15 minutes before you go out and once every two hours, according to AAD.

It doesn't matter if your sunscreen is water-resistant; it is only effective for 40 to 80 minutes once it comes in contact with water.

5. Not applying sunscreen after sweating

If you were recently under the sun and you sweated a lot, then you need to reapply your sunscreen, but make sure you clean your face before you do so, as applying sunscreen to a dirty face will clog your pores.

Finally, to protect your skin from sunburns and skin damage, it's essential to use a sunscreen that offers both UVA and UVB protection.