How to protect your skin from sun damage? These affordable sunscreens might help

Temi Iwalaiye

Sunscreen is your ultimate defence against sun damage.

Affordable sunscreens in Nigeria [fashionandco]
The sun can be a double-edged sword. It provides essential vitamin D, but its ultraviolet (UV) rays can wreak havoc on your skin.

  • Shields from skin cancer: Sun exposure is the main culprit behind skin cancer, the most common type of cancer. Sunscreen significantly reduces your risk, including melanoma, the most aggressive form.
  • Slows down ageing: The sun's UV rays are the enemy of youthful skin. They accelerate wrinkles, age spots, and fine lines. Sunscreen helps prevent this damage, keeping your skin looking radiant for longer.
Now that you know the importance of sunscreen, let's explore some great options:

The Altruist Face Fluid SPF50 [Teeka4]
This lightweight formula absorbs quickly and offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection. It's perfect for daily use and works well under makeup, although some trial and error might be needed. It dries to a matte finish and is travel-friendly. See the price here.

Gavia SPT Sunscreen [Instagram]
This oil-free sunscreen leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and protected. It provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA, UVB, and infrared rays, helping prevent sunburn, premature ageing, and uneven skin tone. Check it out here.

Biore UV Sunscreen [Jumia]
This reformulated sunscreen boasts an "advanced micro defence formula" for even application and superior sun protection (PA++++). It has a lightweight, hydrating texture that works well as a makeup primer. See it here.

Skin Aqua sunscreen [coccibeauty]
This water-resistant, gel-based sunscreen feels weightless on the skin. It's perfect for those who dislike greasy sunscreens. This Japanese formula offers broad-spectrum protection, is hydrating, and washes off easily with soap. It's also fragrance-free and doesn't leave a white cast. Get it here.

