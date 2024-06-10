How to protect your skin from sun damage? These affordable sunscreens might help

Here’s why you need an affordable sunscreen:

Shields from skin cancer: Sun exposure is the main culprit behind skin cancer, the most common type of cancer. Sunscreen significantly reduces your risk, including melanoma, the most aggressive form.

Slows down ageing: The sun's UV rays are the enemy of youthful skin. They accelerate wrinkles, age spots, and fine lines. Sunscreen helps prevent this damage, keeping your skin looking radiant for longer.

Here are some affordable sunscreens if you live in Nigeria:

Now that you know the importance of sunscreen, let's explore some great options:

The Altruist Face Fluid SPF50

This lightweight formula absorbs quickly and offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection. It's perfect for daily use and works well under makeup, although some trial and error might be needed. It dries to a matte finish and is travel-friendly. See the price here.

Gavia SPF 60

This oil-free sunscreen leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and protected. It provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA, UVB, and infrared rays, helping prevent sunburn, premature ageing, and uneven skin tone. Check it out here.

Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF50 PA++++

This reformulated sunscreen boasts an "advanced micro defence formula" for even application and superior sun protection (PA++++). It has a lightweight, hydrating texture that works well as a makeup primer. See it here.

Skin Aqua UV Super Moisture Gel SPF 50

