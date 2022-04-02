RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 awesome ancient African beauty practices

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Africa had its own beauty routine.

Shea butter makes hair long soft and long
Shea butter makes hair long soft and long [Twitter/okwuid.com]

Before colonialism, Africans had their beauty routine but accepting the ways of the colonialists and their religion made them stop or reject these things.

Some of these beauty routines were way better than whatever the colonists had in store for them and many of them were not even harmful.

Shea butter makes hair long soft and long
Shea butter makes hair long soft and long [Twitter/okwuid.com] Pulse Nigeria

Shea butter is used in almost every culture in Nigeria and Africa. It has medicinal properties and can be rubbed topically and even eaten. Using it on your skin and hair smoothens it.

Black soap is made from water, the ashes of plantain skins, cocoa pod powder, palm oil, coconut oil, shea butter, or tropical honey. Black soap helps to get rid of acne, smoothens skin, moisturizes and other innumerable skin benefits.

Africans are known for dreadlocks
Africans are known for dreadlocks [Twitter/okwuid.com] Pulse Nigeria

Africans have been locking their hair forever. After colonialism, some Africans believed that locking your hair means you are a rascal or have a demon. Dreadlocks are excellent for your hair, they preserve it and make it grow longer and easy to manage.

Tattoos were pretty common
Tattoos were pretty common [Twitter/okwuid.com] Pulse Nigeria

Some tattoos look good aesthetically. Africans for centuries have been inscribing signs and symbols on their bodies.

These tattoos were not just creative inscriptions but they meant something. Some people used these tattoos as identification, to distinguish themselves from other tribes, others had tattoos as protection from evil and use in the afterlife.

If a woman has beads on her ankles now, many people will raise their brows and call her a lesbian but Africans are known for having piercings in different parts of their body, their nose, ears, belly and wore beads on their waist, ankles and wrists.

Finally, nudity was not sexualised because of the hot weather. Women could roam about naked without fear of being sexually assaulted.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

