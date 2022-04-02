5 awesome ancient African beauty practices

Some of these beauty routines were way better than whatever the colonists had in store for them and many of them were not even harmful.

1. Shea butter

Shea butter is used in almost every culture in Nigeria and Africa. It has medicinal properties and can be rubbed topically and even eaten. Using it on your skin and hair smoothens it.

2. Black soap

Black soap is made from water, the ashes of plantain skins, cocoa pod powder, palm oil, coconut oil, shea butter, or tropical honey. Black soap helps to get rid of acne, smoothens skin, moisturizes and other innumerable skin benefits.

3. Dreadlocks

Africans have been locking their hair forever. After colonialism, some Africans believed that locking your hair means you are a rascal or have a demon. Dreadlocks are excellent for your hair, they preserve it and make it grow longer and easy to manage.

4. Tattoos

Some tattoos look good aesthetically. Africans for centuries have been inscribing signs and symbols on their bodies.

These tattoos were not just creative inscriptions but they meant something. Some people used these tattoos as identification, to distinguish themselves from other tribes, others had tattoos as protection from evil and use in the afterlife.

5. Beads and piercings

If a woman has beads on her ankles now, many people will raise their brows and call her a lesbian but Africans are known for having piercings in different parts of their body, their nose, ears, belly and wore beads on their waist, ankles and wrists.