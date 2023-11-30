3 ways to get rid of vaginal odour

Many reasons can cause your PH level to be imbalanced, chief among them are tight clothing, dirty underwear, underwear that isn’t cotton, drugs, hormonal imbalance, sweating, and sex.

How can you change the culture of your vagina?

1. Probiotic

ADVERTISEMENT

This helps to maintain the normal bacterial level in the body and the vagina. Probiotics are drugs you can get at the pharmacy without a prescription. Yoghurt is also a good probiotic.

Maximilian Stock Ltd.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Pulse

Take apple cider vinegar with water. This changes the PH level of the vagina and makes it more acidic. The more acidic it is, the less it stinks.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Boric acid suppositories

Pulse Nigeria

These are little pills that go inside the vagina, they will also return the vagina to the normal PH level and thus improve the smell.