ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 things Sha'Carri Richardson and every baddie can't live without

Temi Iwalaiye

Track superstar, Sha'Carri Richardson can't live without these three beauty essentials, and every slay queen needs them too.

Sha'Carri's and every baddies' must-haves [Instagram]
Sha'Carri's and every baddies' must-haves [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Sha'Carri Richardson is an American track and field sprinter with an amazing record. She was the sixth-fastest woman in the world in April 2021, with a personal best of 10.72 seconds.

On August 21, 2023, she won gold in the 100 m at the 2023 World Championships, beating record holders Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in a new championship record time of 10.65 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her look and style is what every baddie aspires to. There are some things she can’t do without, no matter what. Here are there of them.

Sha'Carri wears faux eyelashes almost every time [instagram/carririchardson]
Sha'Carri wears faux eyelashes almost every time [instagram/carririchardson] Pulse Nigeria

Sha’Carri cannot be caught without having faux eyelashes on. She is always lashed up. One great thing about wearing faux lashes is that they always make you look made up, even when you have no makeup on, and give you a different look that captures attention. Every slay queen knows she has to have beautiful, lush lashes to assume full baddie status.

ADVERTISEMENT
Every baddie needs to have manicured nails [Instagram/carririchardson]
Every baddie needs to have manicured nails [Instagram/carririchardson] Pulse Nigeria

A slay queen without beautiful nails is incomplete; everyone knows unmanicured nails are very basic. Sha’Carri’s fixed nails are as long as they come. She takes her visit to the nail technician very seriously, and you won’t ever see her without her long, glossy nails.

A baddie only wears the best wigs [madamnoire]
A baddie only wears the best wigs [madamnoire] Pulse Nigeria

Sha’Carri’s wigs are as bright as they come and laid to perfection, although these days she’s been rocking long Fulani braids.

ADVERTISEMENT
She rocks fulani braids too [Instagram/carririchardson]
She rocks fulani braids too [Instagram/carririchardson] Pulse Nigeria

The edges of her frontal wigs are well laid—not with tacky gum and loose baby hairs, but properly and beautifully laid like every slay queen's hair should be.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

3 things Sha'Carri Richardson and every baddie can't live without

3 things Sha'Carri Richardson and every baddie can't live without

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

You can live large in tiny homes with these 6 budget-friendly tips

You can live large in tiny homes with these 6 budget-friendly tips

5 foods you should never feed your dog

5 foods you should never feed your dog

All you need to know about the real-life Barbie and Ken

All you need to know about the real-life Barbie and Ken

5 talking stage red flags you should never ignore

5 talking stage red flags you should never ignore

5 ways you may be invalidating your partner

5 ways you may be invalidating your partner

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023

Pulse Sports

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

why you shouldn't use Vaseline as lube [Melmagazine]

5 reasons men should stop masturbating with Vaseline and lotions

How to have unprotected sex without a condom [Insider]

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

Couples need to make informed decisions about their compatibility [Everypixel]

A Nigerian doctor’s genetic advice to AS couples and individuals looking for love

Black soap and it's benefits [stylecraze/orami]

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it