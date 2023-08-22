3 things Sha'Carri Richardson and every baddie can't live without

Sha'Carri Richardson is an American track and field sprinter with an amazing record. She was the sixth-fastest woman in the world in April 2021, with a personal best of 10.72 seconds.

On August 21, 2023, she won gold in the 100 m at the 2023 World Championships, beating record holders Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in a new championship record time of 10.65 seconds.

Her look and style is what every baddie aspires to. There are some things she can’t do without, no matter what. Here are there of them.

1. Faux eyelashes

Pulse Nigeria

Sha’Carri cannot be caught without having faux eyelashes on. She is always lashed up. One great thing about wearing faux lashes is that they always make you look made up, even when you have no makeup on, and give you a different look that captures attention. Every slay queen knows she has to have beautiful, lush lashes to assume full baddie status.

2. Manicured nails

Pulse Nigeria

A slay queen without beautiful nails is incomplete; everyone knows unmanicured nails are very basic. Sha’Carri’s fixed nails are as long as they come. She takes her visit to the nail technician very seriously, and you won’t ever see her without her long, glossy nails.

3. A well-laid wig or fulani braids

Pulse Nigeria

Sha’Carri’s wigs are as bright as they come and laid to perfection, although these days she’s been rocking long Fulani braids.

Pulse Nigeria