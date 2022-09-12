RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 reasons you should apply lime juice on your face

Portia Arthur

Whether taken orally or applied topically, lime has amazing skin benefits.

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face
3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

Lime juice is enriched with Vitamin C. It contains many other important nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Calcium, Folate, Magnesium, Potassium, Choline, Phosphorus, and Betaine.

Recommended articles

The aforementioned benefits make it one of the best kitchen ingredients for your skin. Lime juice, whether taken orally or applied topically, benefits your skin in several ways.

READ ALSO: 6 common baby-making mistakes couples have to avoid

Due to its skin lightening properties, lime is considered as a natural bleaching agent. Dip a cotton ball in lime juice and apply to the darkened portions of your skin and leave it for 30 minutes. Wash off with cleans water

Women with oily skin who suffering from acne, pimples, and blemishes can get flawless skin by applying lime on their face. Treat this skin condition with lime juice and honey face pack for effective results.

The antibiotic properties of lime juice inhibit the growth of the acne-causing bacteria. Make this face pack a skincare regimen to get rid of scars left by pimples.

READ ALSO: 5 weird signs you are pregnant

For a glowing complexion, all you need to do is have a glass of lukewarm water with some honey and freshly squeezed lime juice early in the morning regularly. This will provide an inner glow to your skin.

Portia Arthur
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

3 reasons you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons you should apply lime juice on your face

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

5 things you probably didn't know about Queen Elizabeth II

5 things you probably didn't know about Queen Elizabeth II

College entrance essay writing tips and examples

College entrance essay writing tips and examples

Where do Nigerians watch porn from the most?

Where do Nigerians watch porn from the most?

Denola Grey's last Instagram reel is proof he is the most creative and fashionable man in Nigeria

Denola Grey's last Instagram reel is proof he is the most creative and fashionable man in Nigeria

A new phase for African creativity: Africa Creative Market (ACM) 2022

A new phase for African creativity: Africa Creative Market (ACM) 2022

Trending

Cucumber vibrator

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Pap or Akamu

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

vagina (Healthline)

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons you should apply lime juice on your face