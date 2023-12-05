ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Safe delivery: Is CS better than normal delivery?

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The choice between a cesarean section (CS) and vaginal delivery depends on various factors, and what is considered "better" can vary based on individual circumstances.

All that matters is a safe delivery
All that matters is a safe delivery

The delivery of a baby is a critical life event, and decisions regarding birth should be grounded in medical considerations rather than influenced by religious or superstitious beliefs.

Recommended articles

Giving birth the normal way doesn’t make you a better woman and giving birth via CS doesn’t make you less of a woman.

Both delivery methods have their own set of advantages and potential risks, and the decision is typically made by the woman in consultation with her healthcare provider based on her specific medical history, the current pregnancy, and any existing health conditions.

Vaginal delivery:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Natural process: Vaginal delivery is the natural way for a baby to be born, allowing the baby to pass through the birth canal.

2. Shorter recovery: In general, the recovery time for vaginal delivery is shorter compared to a cesarean section.

3. Potential benefits for the baby: The squeezing action during vaginal delivery can help clear fluid from the baby's lungs, and exposure to the mother's vaginal bacteria may have potential benefits for the baby's immune system.

Cesarean Section (CS):

1. Controlled environment: A cesarean section is a surgical procedure where the baby is delivered through an incision in the abdomen and uterus. It provides more control over the delivery process.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Reduced risk of birth injuries: Cesarean sections may reduce the risk of certain birth injuries, especially if the baby is in a difficult position for vaginal delivery.

3. Planned delivery: In some cases, a cesarean section is planned in advance for medical reasons, such as certain complications or medical conditions.

Ultimately, the choice between CS and vaginal delivery is influenced by medical considerations, the health of both the mother and the baby and any potential risks or complications.

Healthcare providers carefully assess the situation and work with the expectant mother to make the most appropriate decision for her circumstances.

There’s no wrong or right way to deliver healthy babies, always listen to the advice of your healthcare providers so you can deliver safely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Safe delivery: Is CS better than normal delivery?

Safe delivery: Is CS better than normal delivery?

Yemi Alade provides soundtrack for Captain Morgan’s new campaign, 'Spice On'

Yemi Alade provides soundtrack for Captain Morgan’s new campaign, 'Spice On'

Make the perfect fruit cake using wine

Make the perfect fruit cake using wine

5 tips to celebrate a low-budget Christmas

5 tips to celebrate a low-budget Christmas

This December, the cool kids are ready for Street Church's Love and Light Fest 2023

This December, the cool kids are ready for Street Church's Love and Light Fest 2023

5 inappropriate moments to break up with your partner

5 inappropriate moments to break up with your partner

Malta Guinness & Sabinus Live in Concert: A comedy tour fueled by goodness and refreshment

Malta Guinness & Sabinus Live in Concert: A comedy tour fueled by goodness and refreshment

5 things to note before renting a house in Uyo

5 things to note before renting a house in Uyo

Gain weight in the right places with this delicious mashed kenkey recipe

Gain weight in the right places with this delicious mashed kenkey recipe

3 interesting benefits of backing babies

3 interesting benefits of backing babies

10 indicators of an exceptional nanny you wouldn't want to lose

10 indicators of an exceptional nanny you wouldn't want to lose

CANEX 2023: British Council unleashing the potential of African fashion

CANEX 2023: British Council unleashing the potential of African fashion

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sex addiction controls their lives [istockphoto]

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

Here's why women don't get wet [Women'shealth]

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

Men, these foods are to be avoided if you and your partner are planning for a baby!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

The male G-Spot is in the rectum [metrouk]

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it