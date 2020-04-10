And we don't know how long this will last for, so you might start to wonder, what's going to happen to my hair when all this is over? So we've put together some African hairstyles you can rock during the Covid-19 lockdown season.

They are quick, easy, best of all, long-lasting. Read on and be inspired.

10 Long-lasting African Hairstyles for COVID-19 Season

Bantu knots

10 African hairstyles that are great for Covid-19 lockdown season

This is portions of your hair gathered together and wound around to form unique knots. The Bantu knots look good on everyone, whether young or old and they are trendy, even though they have been around for centuries. You could make this style for yourself and twin with your daughter if that's a thing you'd like. Best of all, this style will stay on your head for up to a month. The trick is to tack the knots in place with some thread and a needle. Here's how to make perfect Bantu knots.

Dreadlocks

10 African hairstyles that are great for Covid-19 lockdown season

No hairstyle is more natural, lasting or versatile than dreadlocks. You literally forget that your hair needs styling because all you need to do is wash, and go. A lockdown presents the perfect opportunity to decide to lock your hair. And for as long as you live, you have hair made. And if you change your mind after the whole lockdown season is over, then you can take it out. You may need a loctitian for this one, so make sure to take every precaution: handwashing and sanitizing, mask-wearing for safety. Maybe you could book a session at home for your safety. Or scout YouTube for some DIY loc tutorials.

Wild N Free

10 African hairstyles that are great for Covid-19 lockdown season

We know this sounds like the title of a high school movie, but it's actually the name of a hairstyle. In this lockdown season, what we need more than ever are wash-and-go hairstyles. And that's exactly what this is. No combing, no styling, just your wild and free hair in all its glory.

All-back cornrows

10 African hairstyles that are great for Covid-19 lockdown season

This hairstyle is popular, especially among women who wear wigs. It can last a long time, and if you particularly need to dress up, maybe for a Google call with colleagues, all you need is a wig. This hairstyle is also great because it needs very minimal maintenance. It's also great for kids and adults alike.

Wigs

10 African hairstyles that are great for Covid-19 lockdown season

If you're someone who gets easily bored with hairstyles, wigs are your best friend. These days, there are Ghana weave wigs, braided wigs and other types of wigs. They now make them in a variety of African hairstyles. Stocking up some of your favourite designs means you'll never have to worry about your hair the entire lockdown time.

Haircuts

10 African hairstyles that are great for Covid-19 lockdown season

If you're working from home or exceptionally busy during the lockdown; probably because you are an essential worker, you could consider a nice and trendy haircut. haircuts need little to no maintenance or styling. And they look great! Get inspiration from these lowcut hairstyles for the natural woman.

Flat Twists

10 African hairstyles that are great for Covid-19 lockdown season

Flat twists can always be gathered into a low bun to make for a wash and go style that can fool anyone into thinking you spent hours on your hair. And you'll find that you can make flat twists in under 10 minutes once you master the technique. Here's a tutorial that will help you become a pro in no time.

Classic cornrows

10 African hairstyles that are great for Covid-19 lockdown season

Whether you have one leading into a ponytail or eight going back to the nape of your neck, they're cornrows all the same. You can spot them as a series of tight, three-strand braids weaved close to the scalp. Considered a protective style, you can leave cornrows in for weeks at a time if you care for them properly and keep your scalp moisturised. Even better, there’s no limit to the kinds of looks you can create with them. From sleek, sexy and simple to colourful and crazy, it’s time to embrace cornrows and let your hair shine!

The Afro

10 African hairstyles that are great for Covid-19 lockdown season

This has got to be the easiest of the lot. All you need is your hair and the occasional wash.

Skin Cut

10 African hairstyles that are great for Covid-19 lockdown season

And if all else fails, just shave off all the hair. You can still look great in a skin cut. If not, well, there's number 5. Wigs!

No matter how you wear your hair, some general rules still apply. They include:

washing your hair

moisturizing your hair

moisturizing your scalp

If you notice any of the COVID-19 symptoms, please call any of these NCDC numbers.

Toll-Free Number: 0800 9700 0010

Whatsapp: +234708 711 0839

SMS Number: +234809 955 5577

Make sure to engage in social distancing and stay safe. Do you have any questions? Share in the comments section

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com