Bask in the season of love with Pinkberry

As a way to say thank you to all customers responsible for their success, Pinkberry will be giving FREE topping from their array of delicious TOPPINGS when a medium cup of FROYO is purchased. That’s not all, get into their froyo bliss promo as part of Pinkberry anniversary festivities - that’s a small cup of any flavor of delicious froyo from as low as N700. Yass!!

Dare to go double? Get EXTRAA cup of your delicious, mouth-watering cup of Froyo as Pinkberry is back with the National But One Get One Free deal for as low as N1500, and it’s available on 8th and 22nd February at all Pinkberry outlets Nationwide or via Pinkberry website www.pinkberryng.com

So, if you’re looking to indulge in all things sweet and delightful this month without that guilty feeling, Pinkberry has got you covered as they are unveiling their LOVE flavor – Strawberry with four exciting signatures – Strawberry Squeeze, Strawberry Duet, Strawberry Classic and Strawberry crunch. Hmm…tasty and yummy!

As Cupid shoots its arrow of love this February, Pinkberry offers exciting deals for all lovers this Valentine. Enjoy two large cups and two coated waffles of our original and strawberry flavors from as low as N4500 between the 11th – 18th of February. Don’t miss out on the guilt-free pleasures Pinkberry offers this Valentine season.

Experience the best of Pinkberry at your comfort when you order online using the Eat N’ Go super, fast, and easy-to-use mobile APP or website – www.pinkberryng.com

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Pinkberry store near you or www.pinkberryng.com to order online. Follow us on social media @pinkberrynigeria.

