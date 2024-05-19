Breaking news:
10 animals whose ears cannot be seen

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of animals whose ears cannot be seen

A snake
A snake

In the diverse animal kingdom, not all creatures display their ears proudly like cats, dogs, or rabbits.

Some animals have ears that are so well-hidden, that you might never notice them at first glance!

Here’s a fascinating look at some of these unique animals, whose ear structures are concealed, playing vital roles despite their invisibility.

Contrary to popular belief, snakes do have ears, but they are internal and not visible from the outside.

They sense vibrations through the ground and air, which helps them detect approaching predators or prey.

A snake
A snake Pulse Live Kenya

While some frogs have visible eardrums, many species have their ears hidden beneath layers of skin or unique camouflaging features.

Their hearing is adapted to both air and water, making them sensitive to a variety of sounds.

New frog species Pyxicephalus beytelli
New frog species Pyxicephalus beytelli New frog species Pyxicephalus beytelli Pulse Live Kenya

Many birds, including owls and penguins, have ears that are covered by feathers, making them almost invisible.

This design helps streamline their bodies for flight and swimming, while still allowing acute hearing.

In Seriously? by Anna Wiazowska, a bird seemed to struggle to understand the concept of personal space.
In "Seriously?" by Anna Wiazowska, a bird seemed to struggle to understand the concept of personal space. Business Insider USA

Fish ears are not visible at all, located internally, and play a crucial role in balance and orientation in the water rather than just hearing.

They detect vibrations and changes in pressure through their lateral lines.

While they do have small ear holes, seals lack external ear flaps, which help maintain their streamlined shape for swimming. These openings are covered by fur and only visible up close.

Sea turtles have internal ears covered by thick layers of skin. These are adapted for their aquatic lifestyle, enabling them to hear low-frequency sounds and maintain balance.

Sea turtle (image used for illustrative purpose) [AP]
Sea turtle (image used for illustrative purpose) [AP] Pulse Nigeria
A type of lizard, skinks have tiny openings for ears instead of external structures. This helps them avoid debris and dirt while burrowing.

Known for their underground lifestyle, moles have ears that are not externally visible, covered by fur to keep dirt out while they dig. Despite this, they have a keen sense of hearing.

Mole [blackdoctororg]
Mole [blackdoctororg] Mole Pulse Ghana
Although hedgehogs do have small ears, they can be hard to see because they're often hidden beneath their spiky quills. Their hearing is sharp, helping them detect insects and other small creatures to eat.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Hedgehog
Hedgehog Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider

Manatees have very small external openings for ears, with no external flaps, which is another adaptation to their aquatic environment. They can hear well despite the minimal outer ear structure.

Florida manatee
Florida manatee The Florida manatee is an iconic animal of the sunshine state, but they were at risk of extinction largely do to humans and collisions with boats.They were listed as endangered under the ESA in 1973. In 1991, aerial surveys showed there as as little as 1,267 manatees remaining in Florida. Today, there are more than 6,300 in the state, and a total of 13,000 throughout their range.The manatees were reclassified from endangered to threatened in 2017, but remain protected and still face threats to their survival. Business Insider USA
