10 animals whose ears cannot be seen

Some animals have ears that are so well-hidden, that you might never notice them at first glance!

Here’s a fascinating look at some of these unique animals, whose ear structures are concealed, playing vital roles despite their invisibility.

Snakes

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to popular belief, snakes do have ears, but they are internal and not visible from the outside.

They sense vibrations through the ground and air, which helps them detect approaching predators or prey.

Pulse Live Kenya

Frogs

While some frogs have visible eardrums, many species have their ears hidden beneath layers of skin or unique camouflaging features.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their hearing is adapted to both air and water, making them sensitive to a variety of sounds.

New frog species Pyxicephalus beytelli Pulse Live Kenya

Birds

Many birds, including owls and penguins, have ears that are covered by feathers, making them almost invisible.

This design helps streamline their bodies for flight and swimming, while still allowing acute hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Insider USA

Fish

Fish ears are not visible at all, located internally, and play a crucial role in balance and orientation in the water rather than just hearing.

They detect vibrations and changes in pressure through their lateral lines.

Seals

ADVERTISEMENT

While they do have small ear holes, seals lack external ear flaps, which help maintain their streamlined shape for swimming. These openings are covered by fur and only visible up close.

Sea turtles

Sea turtles have internal ears covered by thick layers of skin. These are adapted for their aquatic lifestyle, enabling them to hear low-frequency sounds and maintain balance.

Pulse Nigeria

Skinks

ADVERTISEMENT

A type of lizard, skinks have tiny openings for ears instead of external structures. This helps them avoid debris and dirt while burrowing.

Moles

Known for their underground lifestyle, moles have ears that are not externally visible, covered by fur to keep dirt out while they dig. Despite this, they have a keen sense of hearing.

Mole Pulse Ghana

Hedgehogs

ADVERTISEMENT

Although hedgehogs do have small ears, they can be hard to see because they're often hidden beneath their spiky quills. Their hearing is sharp, helping them detect insects and other small creatures to eat.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider

Manatees

Manatees have very small external openings for ears, with no external flaps, which is another adaptation to their aquatic environment. They can hear well despite the minimal outer ear structure.

ADVERTISEMENT