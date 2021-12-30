9 cool body piercing options for you

Any part of the body can be pierced. Naturally, some areas will be more difficult and more painful to pierce than others, while some require more care and attention than others because they are more sensitive. Also, some piercings take longer to heal than others. Some piercings even take up to 8 months or more to completely heal up.

Here are some cool piercings options you can get:

Septum

The septum is the cartilaginous wall that runs down the center of the nose, separating the right and left nostrils. The thin wall of cartilage itself is not pierced, but the soft space of tissue just below the septum. Septum piercing takes about four to six weeks to heal.

Belly button

This piercing is cool, especially when you are wearing a crop top. It takes about 6 months to heal up and it requires extra caution during the process of piercing and the after care because the belly button is a sensitive area of the body.

Earlobe

This is the commonest type of piercing and also the easiest to get being that it is not as painful as other piercings and also takes a shorter time to heal completely.

Smiley

This is a type of in-mouth piercing that goes through the small piece of skin connecting the upper lip to the upper gum. This piercing can be seen when you smile hence the name. It may take about 3 to 4 weeks to heal.

Tongue

This is a type of piercing done through the center of the tongue to accommodate a small stud or bar piece of jewelry. It requires extra care because of its location to avoid irritation.

Nose

A nostril piercing goes through the soft cartilage that surrounds the outside of the nasal passage. They are very simple and don't cause much pain.

Tragus

A tragus piercing is done on the small cartilaginous area that partially covers the ear canal.

Daith

Daith piercings are located in the innermost fold of the ear cartilage just slightly above the ear canal. They are very pretty and are anecdotally thought to relieve migraine by activating a soothing pressure point on the ear.

Helix