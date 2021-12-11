7 signs you're an overprotective parent and what to do about it

Why do parents become overprotective?

Overprotective parents mean well for their kids, and they are too concerned about safety. Their goal is always to be there to protect their kids, even though that's not possible.

Parents should be concerned about the safety of their wards, but they should also teach them risk and responsibility. These lessons are best taught through first-hand experiences, so if you're always following behind your kids, they would never learn.

If you are an overprotective parent, your child is missing out on the opportunity to build autonomy, responsible behavior skills, and self-esteem. In addition, they tend to lose confidence when you are not by their side, so they can't make the best decisions.

Signs you're overprotective

1. You don't allow them to do activities themselves, even risk-free activities.

2. You are constantly watching your child. For example, you frequently visit their school or check their grades every week to ensure they are not missing any classes. Cut them some slack and only check once a while or when you need to.

3. You choose your child's friends and push them into friendships with particular children. Your child is meant to have freedom of association; you should only reprimand them when they're moving with the wrong crowd.

4. You don't let them go to other friends' homes without you, and you never let them sleep over. You might think you only want the best for your child, but you're doing more harm than good by ruining their social life.

5. You are constantly making decisions for them. For example, you don't allow them to choose if they want to walk to school or take the bus. You also pick the clothes they wear.

6. You don't allow them to have privacy. You always tell them never to keep a diary or lock their bedroom door.

7. You are always volunteering in their school activities. No child wants a parent on their school trip.

If you feel overprotective after reading this, then this is your sign to loosen your grip over your child. Start letting them participate in more activities and make their own decisions. After all, they are not going to remain under you forever. This is why you have to let them make their own mistakes so they can survive in the real world.

---

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu is a passionate content writer and copywriter.

---