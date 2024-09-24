ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 red flags in women that men must not ignore

Anna Ajayi

These behaviours might not be obvious right away, but with time, they can become big problems in a relationship.

Men must not ignore some of these red flags [iStock]
Men must not ignore some of these red flags [iStock]

When it comes to relationships, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of getting to know someone new.

Recommended articles

But while dating should be fun, it’s very important to keep your eyes open for warning signs that things might not be as perfect as they seem. Just like men, women can also display behaviors that may indicate trouble down the line.

It's not about jumping to conclusions or being overly critical, but there are certain red flags that men should be aware of. Ignoring these can lead to emotional stress, conflict, or worse. So, if you’re in the early stages of dating, here are seven red flags that you shouldn't overlook.

ADVERTISEMENT
Smoking can be a dealbreaker [iStock]
Smoking can be a dealbreaker [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

For some people, smoking is a dealbreaker. It’s not just about the health risks, which are significant, but also the lifestyle differences it can create. If you don’t smoke and you’re dating someone who does, it can lead to disagreements over things like where you can hang out or even what your home smells like. If this is something that bothers you, it’s worth discussing early on rather than hoping she’ll quit later.

Everyone makes mistakes, but when it comes to cheating, it’s hard to ignore. If she admits to cheating in past relationships, this could be a red flag. Trust is a fundamental part of any relationship, and knowing someone has broken that trust before can make it hard to build a strong foundation. It’s important to have an honest conversation about why it happened and whether she has learned from it.

ADVERTISEMENT
Posting ‘thirst traps’ on social media is a red flag [greatist]
Posting ‘thirst traps’ on social media is a red flag [greatist] Pulse Nigeria

Social media is part of modern life, but if she is constantly posting seductive photos, it might signal a need for external validation. This doesn’t necessarily mean she’s untrustworthy, but it could show a deeper issue with self-esteem or attention-seeking behaviour. If you’re someone who values privacy and discretion, this could create friction in your relationship.

Love bombing is when someone overwhelms you with affection, compliments, and gifts in the early stages of dating. It may feel flattering at first, but it’s used to quickly create emotional dependence. This fast-paced intensity can sometimes mask deeper issues, like control or manipulation. If it feels too good to be true, it might be.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wearing too much makeup could be a red flag [ModernGhana]
Wearing too much makeup could be a red flag [ModernGhana] Pulse Nigeria

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying makeup, but if she never feels comfortable showing her natural face, it could indicate insecurity. Everyone wants to look their best, but a healthy relationship means being comfortable in your own skin. If she can’t be herself around you, it may become a deeper issue later on.

If she avoids difficult conversations, gives you the silent treatment, or can’t express her feelings, this is a red flag. Communication is key to a successful relationship, and without it, misunderstandings, resentment, and emotional distance can quickly grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jealousy in small amounts is natural, but if she gets overly suspicious or possessive, it could become a major issue. Constantly questioning where you are, who you’re with, or why you’re spending time with friends can lead to control and trust problems.

ALSO READ: 10 green flags women ignore in men when watching out for red flags

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 red flags in women that men must not ignore

7 red flags in women that men must not ignore

Here’s how drinking water can help you lose weight

Here’s how drinking water can help you lose weight

Jaiye Jaiye Ville: Cookout & music rave thrills Lagos with fun, food, prizes

Jaiye Jaiye Ville: Cookout & music rave thrills Lagos with fun, food, prizes

The Church of Satan and 5 other youngest religions in the world

The Church of Satan and 5 other youngest religions in the world

5 menstrual disorders you should know about

5 menstrual disorders you should know about

TECNO’s SPARK 30 transforms visions at Transformers One movie premieres

TECNO’s SPARK 30 transforms visions at Transformers One movie premieres

How to help someone in an abusive relationship

How to help someone in an abusive relationship

Abisola Abolaji Omolade champions a new era in fashion with style magnate

Abisola Abolaji Omolade champions a new era in fashion with style magnate

How to stop being emotionally attached to someone

How to stop being emotionally attached to someone

5 common causes of genital itching and how to treat

5 common causes of genital itching and how to treat

5 amazing health benefits of lime water

5 amazing health benefits of lime water

Fibriod Crisis: Europe-based lady share ordeal, her experience in Nigerian hospital

Fibriod Crisis: Europe-based lady share ordeal, her experience in Nigerian hospital

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Can you be pregnant with no symptoms? [Mom.com]

Can you be pregnant with no symptoms? What to know

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children's book festival is back for its 6th edition on October 26

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children's Book Festival returns for its 6th edition Oct 26

Hairstyle for girls with big foreheads

Girls with big foreheads should reconsider getting these 5 hairstyles

Why women get pregnant with no symptoms [iStock]

Why women can be pregnant without any symptoms until the baby is born