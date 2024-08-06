7 other ways to open a bottle if you don't have an opener

Here are some alternative methods:

Using a spoon:

Hold the bottle firmly with one hand.

Place the spoon's handle under the cap.

Pry upwards gently, moving around the cap as needed until it pops off.

Opening a bottle with a spoon Pulse Ghana

Using a lighter:

Grip the neck of the bottle just below the cap with one hand.

Place the bottom edge of the lighter under the cap.

Use the lighter as a lever, pushing it upwards to pop the cap off.

Opening a bottle with a lighter Pulse Ghana

Using a key:

Insert the key under the edge of the cap.

Twist the key upwards to loosen the cap.

Work your way around the cap until it comes off.

Opening a bottle with a key Pulse Ghana

Using the edge of a counter:

Position the cap at the edge of a sturdy counter or table.

Hold the bottle firmly with one hand.

Use your other hand to hit the cap downwards against the edge, popping it off.

Using another bottle:

Place the cap of one bottle underneath the cap of another.

Use the bottom bottle as a lever to pry off the top bottle's cap.

Bottle open-Hop culture Pulse Ghana

Using a ring:

If you're wearing a thick, sturdy ring, you can use it to pry off the cap.

Hook the edge of the ring under the cap and lift upwards.

Opening a beer with a ring Pulse Ghana

Using a belt buckle:

If your belt buckle has a hook or lever-like shape, you can use it as a bottle opener.

Place the hook under the cap and pull upwards to pop it off.

Opening a bottle with a belt Pulse Ghana

Whether you use a spoon, a lighter, a key, or even another bottle, these alternative methods can save the day when a traditional opener isn't available.

While some techniques may be more unconventional than others, it's crucial to prioritise safety and avoid methods that could cause injury or damage.

