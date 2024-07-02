7 dangerous plants you should never eat

This can be especially true when exploring the outdoors or trying new things in the garden. To keep yourself safe, it's important to know which plants to admire from afar and which ones to avoid altogether. We'll explain what these plants look like, where you might find them, and why they can be harmful.

Let's get started and learn how to identify these plants to avoid.

1. The angel's trumpet

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This alluring plant, with its large, trumpet-shaped flowers, might seem nice to eat. But don't be fooled! Angel's trumpet (Brugmansia) contains hallucinogenic compounds that can cause severe intoxication, confusion, and even paralysis.

2. Morning glory seeds

Pulse Nigeria

These small, colorful seeds might resemble breakfast cereal, but they're definitely not on the healthy food list. Morning glory seeds contain lysergic acid amide (LSA), a powerful psychedelic that can cause hallucinations, vomiting, and seizures.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Pokeweed

Pulse Nigeria

Pokeweed can be deceiving. Its dark purple berries look like juicy treats, but they're packed with toxins that can lead to nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. The roots and leaves are just as dangerous, so it's best to admire pokeweed from afar.

4. White baneberry

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

These pristine white berries might look like a delicate necklace, but they're hiding a dark secret. White baneberry, also known as doll's eyes contains toxins that disrupt the heart and nervous system.

5. Moonseed

Pulse Nigeria

Moonseed's round, moon-shaped fruits might seem like a harmless snack, but they contain potent toxins that can cause severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and even coma.

6. The yew tree

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Yew trees are common in some parts of the world, but their seemingly harmless berries are full of danger. Yew contains taxines, which can cause difficulty breathing, seizures, and even death.

7. Water hemlock

Pulse Nigeria

This is where things get really scary. Water hemlock can be mistaken for harmless wildflowers. But, water hemlock contains a powerful toxin that can quickly cause seizures, respiratory failure, and even death.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: You should probably stay away from these 5 poisonous fruits

Here's the golden rule: When in doubt, throw it out! If you're unsure about a plant, it's always better to err on the side of caution. There are plenty of delicious and safe wild edibles out there, but proper identification is key.

Never put anything in your mouth unless you're 100% sure it's safe.