5 most iconic celebrity pregnancy photoshoot

Beyonce’s pregnancy photoshoot in 2017 had about 11 million likes on Instagram, and Rihanna’s baby bump this made a lot of rounds around the internet.

Every year pregnancy photoshoots are done. Here are some of the best our Nigerian celebrities have come up with so far.

Adesua Etomi

Adesua posted beautiful pictures of herself glowing and pregnant. The picture was taken in a pink gown by Toju Foyeh.

Tania Omotayo

Tania chose a floral photoshoot that was extremely soft and gorgeous. That is how you show off your baby bump.

Toyin Lawani

Toyin Lawani’s picture was certainly sultry for a pregnancy photoshoot, but the golden hue was beautiful.

Linda Ejiofor

Linda was a beautiful mother-to-be in an all-white ensemble.

Regina Daniels

