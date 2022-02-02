RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 most iconic celebrity pregnancy photoshoot

Temi Iwalaiye

A pregnancy announcement is one of the biggest news celebrities love to break.

These pictures were iconic [Instagram]
These pictures were iconic [Instagram]

Having a child is one of life’s greatest achievements and Nigerian and foreign celebrities get creative with it.

Beyonce’s pregnancy photoshoot in 2017 had about 11 million likes on Instagram, and Rihanna’s baby bump this made a lot of rounds around the internet.

Beyonce's Pregnancy Pictures [Thetimes]
Beyonce's Pregnancy Pictures [Thetimes] Pulse Nigeria

Every year pregnancy photoshoots are done. Here are some of the best our Nigerian celebrities have come up with so far.

Adesua's pictures should be the blueprint for maternity shoot [Instagram/Adesua]
Adesua's pictures should be the blueprint for maternity shoot [Instagram/Adesua] Pulse Nigeria

Adesua posted beautiful pictures of herself glowing and pregnant. The picture was taken in a pink gown by Toju Foyeh.

Tania's pictures were beautiful to say the least [Instagram/Taniaomotayo]
Tania's pictures were beautiful to say the least [Instagram/Taniaomotayo] Pulse Nigeria

Tania chose a floral photoshoot that was extremely soft and gorgeous. That is how you show off your baby bump.

Toyin's picture was sultry but creative [Instagram/Tiannah]
Toyin's picture was sultry but creative [Instagram/Tiannah] Pulse Nigeria

Toyin Lawani’s picture was certainly sultry for a pregnancy photoshoot, but the golden hue was beautiful.

Linda looked ethereal in white [Instagram/Linda]
Linda looked ethereal in white [Instagram/Linda] Pulse Nigeria

Linda was a beautiful mother-to-be in an all-white ensemble.

Regina looked oriental in her maternity photo [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]
Regina looked oriental in her maternity photo [Instagram/ReginaDaniels] Pulse Nigeria

Regina channelled her oriental India goddess in her pregnancy photo shoot.

Temi Iwalaiye

