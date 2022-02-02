Having a child is one of life’s greatest achievements and Nigerian and foreign celebrities get creative with it.
5 most iconic celebrity pregnancy photoshoot
A pregnancy announcement is one of the biggest news celebrities love to break.
Beyonce’s pregnancy photoshoot in 2017 had about 11 million likes on Instagram, and Rihanna’s baby bump this made a lot of rounds around the internet.
Every year pregnancy photoshoots are done. Here are some of the best our Nigerian celebrities have come up with so far.
Adesua Etomi
Adesua posted beautiful pictures of herself glowing and pregnant. The picture was taken in a pink gown by Toju Foyeh.
Tania Omotayo
Tania chose a floral photoshoot that was extremely soft and gorgeous. That is how you show off your baby bump.
Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani’s picture was certainly sultry for a pregnancy photoshoot, but the golden hue was beautiful.
Linda Ejiofor
Linda was a beautiful mother-to-be in an all-white ensemble.
Regina Daniels
Regina channelled her oriental India goddess in her pregnancy photo shoot.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng