5 diseases you can catch just by the type of air you breathe

The truth is, the air around us can sometimes be filled with harmful pollutants. These pollutants can cause serious health problems, making us sick in ways we might not even realise are linked to the air we breathe.

Understanding how polluted air can harm us is the first step to protecting our health. Let’s look at five diseases that you can catch just by the type of air you breathe.

1. Asthma

Asthma is a common condition that affects the airways in your lungs, making them swollen and causing them to tighten.

This makes it hard to breathe. When the air is filled with dust, pollen, smoke, or chemicals, it can trigger asthma attacks. Even though asthma is a condition some people are born with, dirty air can make it worse. People who already have asthma might find their symptoms getting worse, while those who never had it before might start to show signs. This is why it’s important to know what's in the air you breathe.

2. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

COPD is a long-term disease that makes it hard to breathe. It’s usually caused by smoking, but air pollution is another major factor. Pollutants like smoke, chemical fumes, and dust can damage the lungs over time, leading to COPD. This disease causes a person to cough a lot, feel short of breath, and have a tight chest. People living in areas with high pollution levels are at a greater risk of developing COPD, even if they have never smoked.

3. Lung cancer

Lung cancer is often thought of as a smoker’s disease, but did you know that air pollution can also cause it? Tiny particles from car exhaust, industrial emissions, and even household chemicals can get deep into the lungs and cause damage. Over time, this damage can lead to cancer.

4. Heart disease

It might be surprising to learn that the air you breathe can affect your heart, but it's true.

Polluted air doesn’t just stay in your lungs; it can get into your bloodstream and travel throughout your body. This can lead to heart disease by causing inflammation and hardening of the arteries. Studies show that people who live in areas with high air pollution have a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes.

5. Respiratory infections

Dirty air can weaken your immune system, making it easier for viruses and bacteria to make you sick. People who breathe polluted air regularly are more likely to catch colds, the flu, or even pneumonia. Children and the elderly are especially vulnerable to these infections.

Understanding the risks associated with polluted air can help us make better choices, like staying indoors on high-pollution days, using air purifiers, or advocating for cleaner environmental policies. By taking steps to breathe cleaner air, we can protect ourselves from these harmful diseases and live healthier lives.