ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 African countries that kept their colonial currency after independence

Anna Ajayi

These nations chose to stick with the colonial currencies for various reasons.

Some African countries kept their colonial currency [Quartz]
Some African countries kept their colonial currency [Quartz]

For many African nations, gaining independence from colonial powers was a time to redefine their identity and take charge of their future.

Recommended articles

While some countries made bold decisions to change their names, flags, or national symbols to reflect their newfound freedom, others held onto certain elements from their colonial past, including their currency.

Here are a few of them:

ADVERTISEMENT

Côte d'Ivoire gained independence from France in 1960 but chose to keep the CFA Franc as its currency. The CFA Franc, which stands for "Communauté Financière Africaine" (African Financial Community), is a currency used by several former French colonies in West and Central Africa. For Côte d'Ivoire, keeping the CFA Franc provided a sense of economic stability and helped maintain trade relationships with France and other French-speaking African nations. Many have debated whether the currency limits economic growth and independence, but it remains in use today.

The CFA Franc [FutureMediaNews]
The CFA Franc [FutureMediaNews] Pulse Nigeria

Much like Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal also gained independence from France in 1960 and continued using the CFA Franc. This decision was largely based on the desire for economic security, as the currency was already well-established in the region. The CFA Franc is tied to the Euro, which gives countries like Senegal a stable exchange rate and a sense of security in international trade.

ADVERTISEMENT
Moroccan Dirham [Medium]
Moroccan Dirham [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

Morocco was a French and Spanish protectorate before gaining its independence in 1956. Rather than adopting a new currency, the country retained the Moroccan Dirham, which had been introduced during colonial times. The Dirham has become a symbol of national identity and stability over the years, as it has allowed Morocco to maintain control over its economy while preserving a familiar financial structure.

Gabon, like other former French colonies, kept the CFA Franc after gaining independence in 1960. The currency provides a stable financial system across many Central and West African countries, helping Gabon maintain trade relationships with other CFA-using nations. Despite the currency's colonial origins, Gabon has continued to use it due to its stability and ease of use in the international market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger also kept the CFA Franc after gaining independence from France in 1960. Like its neighbouring countries in West Africa, Niger relied on the CFA Franc for economic stability and ease of regional trade. The shared currency helps facilitate economic cooperation between former French colonies, though some argue it limits full financial autonomy.

ALSO READ: 5 African countries that changed their currency after independence

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Join Dufil Prima Foods to celebrate Young Heroes at Indomie Heroes Award on Oct 13

Join Dufil Prima Foods to celebrate Young Heroes at Indomie Heroes Award on Oct 13

5 African countries that kept their colonial currency after independence

5 African countries that kept their colonial currency after independence

South African newest black billionaire gifts a house to a Facebook friend

South African newest black billionaire gifts a house to a Facebook friend

Forget BBLs; Check out 5 painful beauty standards women upheld in ancient times

Forget BBLs; Check out 5 painful beauty standards women upheld in ancient times

How to make delicious and spicy yam porridge

How to make delicious and spicy yam porridge

5 animals that never sleep and why

5 animals that never sleep and why

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

The best ways to do intermittent fasting for weight loss

The best ways to do intermittent fasting for weight loss

5 serious side effects of eating dates

5 serious side effects of eating dates

Anita Ukah crowned winner of 'Her Money, Her Power' task in BBNaija grand finale

Anita Ukah crowned winner of 'Her Money, Her Power' task in BBNaija grand finale

5 African countries still using their colonial names - just like Nigeria

5 African countries still using their colonial names - just like Nigeria

5 African countries that changed their currency after independence

5 African countries that changed their currency after independence

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African countries

10 African countries with the kindest people

Flora Nwapa, Margaret Ekpo, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (right to left)

Get to know these 5 women who helped shape Nigeria's independence

How to maintain your weight even if you eat a lot

How to maintain your weight even if you eat a lot

Stonewalling can be painful, but here's what you can do. [Freepik]

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you