Try these 3 refreshing smoothies to relieve your constipation

Anna Ajayi

These smoothies can relieve constipation and get you back to feeling your best.

Smoothies to relieve constipation [LoopTrinidad&Tribago]

Constipation is a common issue that can leave you feeling uncomfortable and sluggish. It happens when your digestive system slows down, making it difficult to have regular bowel movements.

While there are many remedies for constipation, one of the easiest and most natural ways to get things moving is by enjoying a delicious smoothie. Smoothies are packed with fibre, water, and nutrients that help keep your digestive system healthy.

Smoothies can be a great way to ease constipation because they contain ingredients rich in fibre and water. Fibre is essential for digestion as it adds bulk to your stool, making it easier to pass.

Water is also important because it softens the stool, preventing it from becoming hard and difficult to move through your intestines. When you combine these two in a smoothie, you create a powerful remedy that can help relieve constipation naturally.

Plus, the fruit and vegetables in smoothies are full of vitamins and minerals that support overall digestive health.

Ingredients:

  • Spinach
  • 1 apple, chopped
  • 1 banana
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1 cup water or almond milk
Green smoothie [TheSpruceEats]
Green smoothie [TheSpruceEats] Pulse Nigeria

This green smoothie is a great source of fibre and magnesium, which can help soften stools. The apple adds a sweet flavour and extra fibre, while the banana provides potassium, which supports healthy digestion. Chia seeds help create a gel-like consistency that eases bowel movements. Simply blend all the ingredients together until smooth, and enjoy this nutrient-rich smoothie.

RELATED: 3 green smoothies that promote glowing skin

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
  • 1 banana
  • 1 tablespoon flaxseeds
  • 1 cup water or yoghurt
Berry and flaxseed smoothie [Driscoll's]
Berry and flaxseed smoothie [Driscoll's] Pulse Nigeria

Berries are high in fibre, especially raspberries. This smoothie combines the fibre power of berries with flaxseeds, which are known for their high fibre content and healthy fats that promote digestion. The banana adds creaminess and sweetness, while the water or yoghurt helps to blend everything together smoothly. This smoothie is perfect for a refreshing breakfast or a mid-day snack that will keep your digestive system in check.

Ingredients:

  • Mango chunks
  • Pineapple chunks
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, grated
  • 1/2 cup coconut water
Mango and ginger smoothie [Feast+West]
Mango and ginger smoothie [Feast+West] Pulse Nigeria

Mangoes and pineapples are high in fibre and contain natural enzymes like bromelain that help with digestion. Ginger is known for its ability to soothe the stomach and ease bowel movements. Coconut water adds hydration, which is essential for softening stools. Blend all the ingredients together and enjoy a refreshing, digestion-boosting drink.

To get the most out of these smoothies, try to drink them regularly, especially in the morning or between meals. Staying hydrated throughout the day is also important, so make sure you drink plenty of water. Also, try to include other fibre-rich foods in your diet, such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Regular exercise can also help keep your digestive system active and prevent constipation.

ALSO READ: 4 surprising foods that cause constipation

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Try these 3 refreshing smoothies to relieve your constipation

