10 must-see African art museums for every art enthusiast

From the historic corridors of Egypt's ancient treasures to the contemporary galleries in South Africa, each museum showcases Africa's culture and evolving art scene. These museums not only house timeless masterpieces but also narrate the untold stories of African history, culture, and identity through the lens of art.

For the art enthusiast looking to explore this diverse heritage, here’s a curated list of 10 must-visit African art museums:

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA), South Africa

This Cape Town-based museum is a mecca for contemporary African art. Housing the largest collection of its kind in the world, it's a must-visit for those looking to delve into modern African artistic expressions.

National Museum, Nigeria

Located in Lagos, this museum offers a profound insight into Nigeria’s rich cultural and historical heritage, showcasing traditional Nigerian art, including the famous Nok terracottas and Benin bronzes.

Museum of African Contemporary Art Al Maaden (MACAAL), Morocco

Situated in Marrakech, MACAAL is dedicated to the promotion of African art. It offers a unique blend of traditional and contemporary pieces, reflecting the dynamic nature of Africa's art scene.

The Egyptian Museum, Egypt

Home to an extensive collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts, this museum in Cairo is essential for understanding the roots of African art and its influence on global art history.

Ouidah Museum of History, Benin

Located in a historic Portuguese fort, this museum offers insights into the African slave trade and its impact. The art and artefacts here narrate a poignant story of resilience and cultural identity.

The National Museum of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa

Famous for housing the fossilised remains of 'Lucy', this museum also contains a rich collection of Ethiopian art, including religious icons and manuscripts.

Iziko South African National Gallery, South Africa

In Cape Town, this gallery showcases South African art in various media, highlighting the country’s diverse cultural landscape.

Nairobi Gallery, Kenya

Housed in a historic British colonial building, this gallery presents an array of Kenyan art, offering a glimpse into the country’s vibrant artistic heritage.

Kampala Art Biennale, Uganda

Though not a permanent museum, this biennial event in Kampala is a hub for East African contemporary art, showcasing the works of emerging and established artists.

The National Bardo Museum, Tunisia

This museum in Tunis is renowned for its collection of Roman mosaics, offering a unique perspective on the historical intersections of African and European art.