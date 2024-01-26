ADVERTISEMENT
10 must-see African art museums for every art enthusiast

Anna Ajayi

Embark on a captivating journey through the heart of Africa's artistic heritage with our guide to the 10 must-see African art museums.

African Art is an expression of culture [TCSM]
African Art is an expression of culture [TCSM]

From the historic corridors of Egypt's ancient treasures to the contemporary galleries in South Africa, each museum showcases Africa's culture and evolving art scene. These museums not only house timeless masterpieces but also narrate the untold stories of African history, culture, and identity through the lens of art.

For the art enthusiast looking to explore this diverse heritage, here’s a curated list of 10 must-visit African art museums:

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art [ArchDaily]
The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art [ArchDaily] Pulse Nigeria

This Cape Town-based museum is a mecca for contemporary African art. Housing the largest collection of its kind in the world, it's a must-visit for those looking to delve into modern African artistic expressions.

National Museum in Nigeria [MusicinAfrica]
National Museum in Nigeria [MusicinAfrica] Pulse Nigeria

Located in Lagos, this museum offers a profound insight into Nigeria’s rich cultural and historical heritage, showcasing traditional Nigerian art, including the famous Nok terracottas and Benin bronzes.

Museum of African Contemporary Art in Morocco [CondeNastTraveler]
Museum of African Contemporary Art in Morocco [CondeNastTraveler] Pulse Nigeria

Situated in Marrakech, MACAAL is dedicated to the promotion of African art. It offers a unique blend of traditional and contemporary pieces, reflecting the dynamic nature of Africa's art scene.

The Egyptian Museum [EgyptToday]
The Egyptian Museum [EgyptToday] Pulse Nigeria
Home to an extensive collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts, this museum in Cairo is essential for understanding the roots of African art and its influence on global art history.

Historical Museum of Ouidah [MusicinAfrica]
Historical Museum of Ouidah [MusicinAfrica] Pulse Nigeria

Located in a historic Portuguese fort, this museum offers insights into the African slave trade and its impact. The art and artefacts here narrate a poignant story of resilience and cultural identity.

The National Museum of Ethiopia [Viator]
The National Museum of Ethiopia [Viator] Pulse Nigeria

Famous for housing the fossilised remains of 'Lucy', this museum also contains a rich collection of Ethiopian art, including religious icons and manuscripts.

Iziko South African National Gallery [Wikipedia]
Iziko South African National Gallery [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

In Cape Town, this gallery showcases South African art in various media, highlighting the country’s diverse cultural landscape.

Nairobi Gallery [Wikipedia]
Nairobi Gallery [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Housed in a historic British colonial building, this gallery presents an array of Kenyan art, offering a glimpse into the country’s vibrant artistic heritage.

Kampala Art Biennale [TripAdvisor]
Kampala Art Biennale [TripAdvisor] Pulse Nigeria
Though not a permanent museum, this biennial event in Kampala is a hub for East African contemporary art, showcasing the works of emerging and established artists.

The Bardo National Museum [CarthageMagazine]
The Bardo National Museum [CarthageMagazine] Pulse Nigeria

This museum in Tunis is renowned for its collection of Roman mosaics, offering a unique perspective on the historical intersections of African and European art.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

