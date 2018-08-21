Pulse.ng logo
5 things non-Muslims want during Sallah

Non-muslims wants these things to happen during the Sallah holidays

  • Published:
Sallah celebration is the Muslim version of Christmas for size and pedigree play

We would like to wish our Muslim brethren happy Sallah.

For we the non-muslims out there, we are also in the Holiday spirit. Apart from the work free days, non-Muslims like Sallah for food and festivities.

Sallah is a time for camaraderie no matter your religion. During this holiday, non-Muslims have a wish list for what they want. Just in case you don't know, here are they below;

1) Meat

play Rams are synonymous with Sallah as Chicken is to Christmas and Turkey is to Thanksgiving (Punch)

 

Sallah ram is synonymous with the holiday and trust me when I say that we have waited all year. We got tired of asking our Muslim friends "s this the one when you kill rams?" Finally Sallah is here so please brothers share the meat around. Men have been legit fasting for this big holiday so feel free to make the Sallah meat plenty to last till the weekend.

2) Free bae time

 

Work days are hectic and a lot of people would prefer to rest during the weekends. The hustle and bustle of Lagos life can take its toll on any relationship. Luckily there are numerous holidays within the year for you to hang out with your partner. Sallah is one of these holidays. There is nothing bad in dragging meat with your girlfriend and boyfriend. After the Mouth Olympics can come a bit of Netflix and chill. Winks.

3) Ikeja to be free

The Lagos Central Mosque, Ikeja is always on Fridays and Sallah days. play

What is it about Ikeja and crowd. Anytime there is a public holiday, Ikeja is always crowded. On public holidays people normally stay indoors but not people in Ikeja. Let's not talk about Ikeja City Mall, that seems to be the headquarters of Lagosians who can't stay at home during public holidays. For once, Ikeja should just be chill on a public holiday.

4) Open banks and ATMs that function

play Nigerian Banks are always closed for public holidays, but it is not always good news (NaN)

 

Banking in Nigeria hasn't really caught up with the 21st century. Yeah we see the ads on high-tech banking but we all know that once in a while the tech fails us and we have to stroll into dreary banking halls to do our business. For some strange reason, these days always fall on public holidays.

Also, is it too much to ask that ATMs function properly and have money in them during public holidays. The worst thing to happen to you on a public holiday is to be in a long ATM queue.

5) More meat

play Ram herding booms around Sallah, some basically invest to target these times. (NewsPost)

Hey...more meat is never a bad idea.

