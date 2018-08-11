Young man goes missing after leaving suicide note in Lagos

news

A young Nigerian has been declared missing two days after writing a suicide note in his parent's home in Surulere, Lagos.

The young man has been identified as Hakeem Sanusi.

Sanusi was declared missing by his sister, Jumoke Sanusi, who took to Twitter to seek a Save Our Soul help from Nigerians.

According to Jumoke, who tweeted from the account @Jraimz, Hakeem was last seen in Aguda area of Surulere at about 8:40PM on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

"MISSING PERSON ALERT

"He was last seen on 8th of August 2018 at 8:40pm in Aguda, Surulere. Please help retweeet til we find my brother. If you happen to get any information that can lead us to his whereabouts, please contact 08120200667 or report the nearest police station," she tweeted.

Continuing, she wrote, "He left a suicidal note before he left but I want to believe he is still alive. I am tired of crying, my eyes hurt already! I am supposed to be strong for my parents but I am too broken to be strong. I saw my dad cry for the first time yesterday."

Hakeem's sister is hopeful her brother is still alive and she appealed to Twitter users to help find and bring her brother back home with sobs.

Unemployed man commits suicide over wife's hospital bill

One Tijiro Oghenede of Ozoro Community, Isoko North local government area of Delta State, has allegedly committed suicide over his inability to pay his wife's hospital bills.

Daily Post reports that the 45-year-old was billed N250,000 for the treatment of his wife who took ill some months back.

According to the reports, Tijiro was so disturbed by the bill throughout the course of Thursday night, June 21, 2018, that he reportedly took his own life.