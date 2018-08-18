WorldRemit: Calling all children football coaches

International money transfer app WorldRemit partners with Arsenal FC to invite African children football coaches to enter competition to win all expense paid trip to England for coaching sessions with coaches from Arsenal FC.
This opportunity follows WorldRemit’s ethos of giving back to local communities, just as their customers do by sending money back to their loved ones. Through this new and exclusive programme, Arsenal and WorldRemit will enable lovers of the game to make a strong impact by gaining and sharing important knowledge of the world’s favorite sport.
Interested parties can nominate themselves by visiting futurestars.worldremit.com and filling a simple form. Based on the details entered into the form, 25 entrants will be selected in a longlist from which a panel of experts including two WorldRemit officials and Arsenal youth football experts will shortlist 5 coaches as finalists. The shortlisted coaches will go on to be unveiled for the public to vote for who becomes the eventual winner.
There are no barriers to entry, this competition and its rewards are open to everyone from anywhere. You only need to want to make an impact in your local community. The application for entry opens on 14th of August and will be closing on 27th of August.
May the best coaches win!
This is a featured post