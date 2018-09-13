Pulse.ng logo
Woman who wrote book arrested for husband's murder

A novelist who admitted her interest in murder and gore has been arrested for the death of her husband. A chef identified as Dan Brophy.

  • Published:
Woman who wrote book "How To Murder Your Husband" arrested for husband's death

Murder, mayhem and gore are reportedly things of interest to a female novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy who allegedly murdered her husband, Dan Brophy.

(South China Morning Post)

A 68-year-old female novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy who wrote the book "How To Murder Your Husband", has been arrested by the police in Oregon, U.S.A for her husband's death.

According to reports, she was arrested on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, and has and has been charged with murder and the unlawful use of a weapon.

Dan Brophy who is described as a chef, is believed to have been murdered by his wife.

Dan Brophy who is described as a chef, is believed to have been murdered by his wife.

(Portland Tribune)

 

Three months prior, the deceased a 63-year-old chef identified as Dan Brophy, was fatally shot in a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

In an act of pretense, the suspect took to her Facebook profile to announce the news about his death.

ALSO READ: Man beheads cheating wife and surrenders her head at police station

Nancy Crampton-Brophy reportedly showed murder tendency in an interview with the Romancing the Genres blog.

Woman who wrote book "How To Murder Your Husband" arrested for husband's death play

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, who is the author of the 'The Wrong Husband' novel has been charged for murder for allegedly killing hers.

(ABC News)

 

“Murder, mayhem and gore seem to come naturally to me which means my husband has learned to sleep with one eye open,” the suspect says while explaining her attraction to romantic and suspenseful stories.

More reports confirm that she wrote an essay in the year 2011 about killing.

