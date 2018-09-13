Woman who wrote book arrested for husband's murder

news

A 68-year-old female novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy who wrote the book "How To Murder Your Husband", has been arrested by the police in Oregon, U.S.A for her husband's death .

According to reports, she was arrested on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, and has and has been charged with murder and the unlawful use of a weapon.

Three months prior, the deceased a 63-year-old chef identified as Dan Brophy, was fatally shot in a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

In an act of pretense, the suspect took to her Facebook profile to announce the news about his death.

ALSO READ: Man beheads cheating wife and surrenders her head at police station

Nancy Crampton-Brophy reportedly showed murder tendency in an interview with the Romancing the Genres blog.

“Murder, mayhem and gore seem to come naturally to me which means my husband has learned to sleep with one eye open,” the suspect says while explaining her attraction to romantic and suspenseful stories.

More reports confirm that she wrote an essay in the year 2011 about killing.