Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman who survived boat accident is still living in water

P.T.S.D Woman survives boat accident but she is still living in P.H's deep waters

A woman is yet to get over her traumatic experience having survived a boat accident which almost caused her to drown.

  • Published:
Woman survives boat accident but she is still living in P.H's deep waters play

In her nightmares, Cecelia Ndukwe still lives the harsh experiences of nearly drowning in a boat accident.

(Punch News)

A woman, Cecelia Ndukwe, is still reliving a traumatic experience having survived a boat accident in Rivers State.

She has found difficulty in sleeping since the boat mishap which occurred on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Constant nightmares has ensured that she is stuck in a moment of near tragedy.

Woman survives boat accident but she is still living in P.H's deep waters play

A boat conveying Cecilia Ndukwe and other passengers capsized leaving their hopes of survival in the hands of rescuers.

(BBC)

 

Ndukwe is among three survivors who spoke to Punch News concerning the dangerous feeling of nearly drowning.

“I was in shock for a week and whenever I sleep, I always see myself in the dream inside the water. It has not been easy for me after that incident.

“I was the only person that complained about the absence of life jackets in the boat, but the driver still did not provide any. It was the only boat available. We heard a strange sound in the engine as we were moving.

“The driver turned the boat without slowing down and the boat capsized. When I sighted a boat coming, I swam towards it. The marine police saw that we were not putting on any life jacket, but they still allowed us to move on,” says Ndukwe in a conversation with Punch on Monday.

Joseph Blackson, a diesel supplier was the hero on the day of the boat accident. He however gave up the ghost after rescuing 13 passengers.

ALSO READ: Man who got drunk at the opening of funeral home dies swimming

Man dies from exhaustion after rescuing 13 in boat accident

A diesel supplier Joseph Blackson has been reported dead after rescuing 13 people in a boat accident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2018 in Degema where residents are hailing the deceased a hero.

Blackson who is 36 years old and a father of two was in the process of saving the 14th person when he died.

Woman who survived boat accident is still living in water play

Occupants of a boat which capsized hold on to be rescued.

(The Guardian Nigeria)

 

He is known to be selfless and with a desire to help people, Punch News gathered in a report.

"He (Blackson) used to manage a family filling station at Rumuola (before it was demolished).

"Until his death, he was a contractor, supplying diesel in Trans Amadi to companies there.

“He didn’t use life jacket like others. He gave up the ghost in the process of rescuing them," Benibo, a close friend of the deceased told Punch.

An MP Farah Dagogo who represents the Degema Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly described the boat accident as a "a huge tragedy."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Google 5 things you should never look for on this search enginebullet
3 Uncommon Stalker 34-year-old woman sent 696 text messages to a manbullet

Related Articles

Explained! Uyo Skye Bank Manager drowns at Ibeno beach unfit for fun
Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake
In Jigawa State 2 toddlers drown in pond
Double Disaster Manager at Skye Bank reportedly dies at Akwa Ibom beach with brother
Mysterious Death Man who got drunk at the opening of funeral home dies swimming
Painful Death 8-yr-old boy dies in well while fetching water for mum
Hero Until The End Man dies from exhaustion after rescuing 13 in boat accident
In Taraba 9 corps members drown in river while swimming

Metro

Another 40-foot container truck falls on Ikorodu-Sagamu Expressway(Illustrative)
In Ogun Container falls off truck, crushes 2
Man sneaks into female ward to have sex with sick wife
Konji State Man sneaks into female ward to have sex with sick wife
Vigilante gets N15k to transport schoolgirl to Burkina Faso for sex
Human Trafficking Vigilante gets N15k to transport schoolgirl to Burkina Faso for sex
Female corps member is crushed by 'Danfo' driver but she lives
Narrow Escape Female corps member is crushed by 'Danfo' driver but she lives