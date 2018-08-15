news

A woman, Cecelia Ndukwe, is still reliving a traumatic experience having survived a boat accident in Rivers State.

She has found difficulty in sleeping since the boat mishap which occurred on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Constant nightmares has ensured that she is stuck in a moment of near tragedy.

Ndukwe is among three survivors who spoke to Punch News concerning the dangerous feeling of nearly drowning.

“I was in shock for a week and whenever I sleep, I always see myself in the dream inside the water. It has not been easy for me after that incident.

“I was the only person that complained about the absence of life jackets in the boat, but the driver still did not provide any. It was the only boat available. We heard a strange sound in the engine as we were moving.

“The driver turned the boat without slowing down and the boat capsized. When I sighted a boat coming, I swam towards it. The marine police saw that we were not putting on any life jacket, but they still allowed us to move on,” says Ndukwe in a conversation with Punch on Monday.

Joseph Blackson, a diesel supplier was the hero on the day of the boat accident. He however gave up the ghost after rescuing 13 passengers.

Man dies from exhaustion after rescuing 13 in boat accident

A diesel supplier Joseph Blackson has been reported dead after rescuing 13 people in a boat accident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2018 in Degema where residents are hailing the deceased a hero.

Blackson who is 36 years old and a father of two was in the process of saving the 14th person when he died.

He is known to be selfless and with a desire to help people, Punch News gathered in a report.

"He (Blackson) used to manage a family filling station at Rumuola (before it was demolished).

"Until his death, he was a contractor, supplying diesel in Trans Amadi to companies there.

“He didn’t use life jacket like others. He gave up the ghost in the process of rescuing them," Benibo, a close friend of the deceased told Punch.

An MP Farah Dagogo who represents the Degema Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly described the boat accident as a "a huge tragedy."