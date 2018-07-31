Pulse.ng logo
Groom dies in a van-truck accident while visiting his bride

Unfortunately, a groom was unable to make it to his destination when he and others embarked on a visit to see his bride.

An accident scene reveals a nasty damage for the vehicles involved.

(CBS News)

In Hanoi, Vietnam, a groom set for his wedding has been killed when a van conveying him and some party guests crashed into a truck.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 30, 2018 according to reports.

A groom who was travelling to meet his bride in Vietnam's Quang Nam province failed to make it to his destination.

(Press)

 

CBS News confirmed that 13 people died from the incident was recorded at the Quang Nam province.

The accident which left a highway in a horrific state also left four other passengers with critical injuries.

Some of the surviving victims include two 6-year-old kids.

According to more reports, the wedding company were on a 280-mile drive to the bride's family in Binh Dinh city when the incident occurred.

The impact from the accident left both vehicles in ruins, but the van being inferior in strength suffered more damage.

Nasty God Is Good bus accident has got woman thanking God for life

The miraculous survival of her sister who was involved in a nasty car accident has made a woman, Joy Joseph, offer thanks to God.

A video shared on Facebook showed a massive wreckage involving a God Is Good (GIG) bus enroute Benin and another vehicle.

A nasty bus accident has got a woman thanking God for life.

(Facebook/Joy Joseph)

 

According to Joseph who is Law degree undergraduate at the University of Benin, her sister had just arrived Nigerian following a trip abroad.

"So my elder sister survived this and you wanna tell me there's no God up there.

"Tell me what He can't do, lemme show you what He has done... 

"She just came back to the country to spend the Easter with us and they wanted to change the narrative. She had the accident on her way to Benin.

"I can't even describe how grateful I am right now.

"When my sister told me about it, I thought it was a minor accident until my other sister sent me photos," writes Joy Joseph.

