Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother

Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother

A fight between a woman and her daughter-in-law has led her to kill the latter's baby.

  • Published:
Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother

A grandmum has regretted her action killing her son's child. She reportedly dumped the infant in a well in order to punish her daughter-in-law.

(New Telegraph)

In Katsina State, Nigeria, the police have arrested Aisha Ibrahim, a 55-year-old woman who dumped her grandchild in a well in order to punish its mother.

Punch News gathered that she tied the deceased with a rope and released it into the hole.

Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother play

A baby was thrown into a well following a fight between its mother and grandmother.

(Sabinews)

 

The parents of the infant were attending an event in a neighbouring village. Aisha has been having issues with the baby's mother ever since the latter married her son Bello Ibrahim.

She now regrets her action.

“I told my husband to tell his son to divorce his wife but he did not listen to me.

"My daughter-in-law is fond of insulting and assaulting me all the time and the only way I could pay her back was to tie her daughter with the rope and throw her inside a well to die so that she will equally feel the pains and agony I have been going through.

“We have been living in peace as one big family before my son married her; I have 12 children and all of us are living in one compound; she cannot come from somewhere to destroy the family I have suffered for years to keep, it is unacceptable.

“It was temptation, I didn’t know when I did it, I can’t just tell but may Allah forgive me. Honestly, it was a wicked act that can never be accepted anywhere in the world," a repentant Aisha Ibrahim noted in a comment captured by Punch.

The skull of a 4-year-old boy Joseph Akpan was crushed with a pestle when a landlord went crazy on his tenants.

Sunday Omosule, the owner of the house located in Ota, Ogun State, has been arrested according to Punch News.

He reportedly chased his tenants with the grinding tool and caught up with the mother of the deceased who sustained an injury on her hand.

Hungry man kills mum over choice of food play

Tenants occupying an Ogun State residence experienced a crazy moment with a landlord who was under spiritual attack.

(Topetempler)

 

Omosule has been arrested by the state police while the mum visited a hospital for treatment.

“The landlord was arrested following a distress call to the police at Onipanu division," confirms Abimbola Oyeyemi who is a spokesperson for the police.

He revealed to Punch that the victim had suffered a spiritual attack prompting the wild display that led to the death of the boy.

