Woman butchers son-in-law because he wants to use her for blood money

Woman reportedly butchers son-in-law because he wants to use her for blood money

A woman attacks her son-in-law in his sleep and alleges that he tried to use her for money ritual.

  • Published:
You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

A group of three are seen in a video as they tied a woman with a rope. She is accused of cutting her son-in-law with a machete and accuses him of trying to use her blood money.

According to reports, the mother-in-law attacked the victim while he was asleep. She reportedly butchered him on the neck and sliced off his fingers.

ALSO READ: Man reportedly cuts stepmum's neck and lets her bleed to death

Expecting that he was dead, the woman locks the room where the attack occurred. But neighbours find him as soon as he called for help.

He has reportedly been taken to a hospital in Agbara, Lagos.

Lady butchers her son-in-law in Lagos . . A man is currently battling for survival at a hospital in Agbara, Lagos, after his mother-in-law attacked him with a machete. . . The incident occurred, this afternoon, while the man was fast asleep. The lady had accused him of trying to use her for money ritual. . . She then proceeded to chop off his fingers and chopped of his neck. Thinking she had accomplished her aim, she locked the door, but the man#emo#4oCZ##s cries alerted neighbors, who rescued him through the window and rushed him to the hospital. . . The suspect was subsequently arrested and tied up, while they await the arrival of the police. Meanwhile, the severed fingers of the man are, currently, nowhere to be found.

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

