A group of three are seen in a video as they tied a woman with a rope. She is accused of cutting her son-in-law with a machete and accuses him of trying to use her blood money.

According to reports, the mother-in-law attacked the victim while he was asleep. She reportedly butchered him on the neck and sliced off his fingers.

Expecting that he was dead, the woman locks the room where the attack occurred. But neighbours find him as soon as he called for help.

He has reportedly been taken to a hospital in Agbara, Lagos.