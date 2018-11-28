A woman attacks her son-in-law in his sleep and alleges that he tried to use her for money ritual.
According to reports, the mother-in-law attacked the victim while he was asleep. She reportedly butchered him on the neck and sliced off his fingers.
Expecting that he was dead, the woman locks the room where the attack occurred. But neighbours find him as soon as he called for help.
He has reportedly been taken to a hospital in Agbara, Lagos.
