There are bosses and then there are psychopaths. A bottle of 7up is just N100, and in no world would that be enough reason to burn 12-year-old.

A Nigerian woman named Sarah Eteigbe has been arrested by members of the Nigerian Police as the only suspect for burning 12-year old houseboy, Friday Obi with a hot iron for taking the soft drink, 7up from her fridge in Bariga.

According to Vanguard Nigeria, Eteigbe had brought Obi from Imo State in 2014 to be her houseboy in her one-room apartment at 17 Mutairu Street, Pedro, Bariga, Lagos.

Since then, she has been abusing him and it reportedly led to Obi’s teachers and Eteigbe’s landlord to ask questions about proper care for the 12-year old Obi because she always inflicts injuries on him.

Even worse, Eteigbe prevents Obi from playing with other kids by leaving sharp edges of six-inch nails on her door, according to one Bimbo, a neighbor. This is to pierce any kids coming to call Obi and deter them from such in the future.

On October 26, 2018, Obi’s teachers again noticed bloodstains on his shirt and asked him questions. He confessed that his madam had burned him with a hot pressing iron because he was hungry he drank a bottle of 7up soft drink without her permission.

Mr. Toyin Okanlanwon, Coordinator of the Child Protection Network was then contacted by the Local Government Education Authority at Shomolu, who then reported the matter to the Police.

Speaking to the Police, Obi said, ”However, while describing his ordeal in the hands of Sarah, Obi said: “She always beats me at the slightest opportunity.

There was a time she cut me with a razor blade. On this day in question, I returned from school late and by the time I got home, there was no food. I had to drink the 7-Up because I was hungry.”

Sarah has since been remanded at the Ikoyi Female Prison after being charged to court. She was granted N200,000 bail, but is yet to meet her bail conditions. The matter was adjourned till December 3.