Student burns himself with fire while trying to imitate Sango

Student burns himself with fire while trying to copy the 'Sango' god [Video]

After an accident that saw him get burnt with fire, a student is gradually getting back his full strength after injuries to his neck.

  • Published:
Student burns himself with fire while trying to imitate the 'Sango' god play

The audience at a school concert were quite shocked while watching a stage performance gone wrong. A student had tried to imitate 'Sango' but could not handle the fire element to complete the personality.

(Queen Moremi)

A student of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, has accidentally burnt himself with fire while trying to imitate the 'Sango' god at a school concert.

The freak incident captured in an IG video was quite disturbing to the audience who screamed uncontrollably as they watched him set his neck in flames.

Within a short time a moment of fun had quickly transitioned into a state of chaos. Other stage performers were also affected while trying to help him during the accident.

According to reports, the victim is feeling better following the wild event.

 

