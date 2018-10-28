Student burns himself with fire while trying to imitate Sango

news

A student of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, has accidentally burnt himself with fire while trying to imitate the 'Sango' god at a school concert.

The freak incident captured in an IG video was quite disturbing to the audience who screamed uncontrollably as they watched him set his neck in flames.

Within a short time a moment of fun had quickly transitioned into a state of chaos. Other stage performers were also affected while trying to help him during the accident.

According to reports, the victim is feeling better following the wild event.