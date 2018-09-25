Uncle burnt alive over nephew's plan to marry outcast

news

In the East African country of Somalia, an uncle Ahmed Mukhtar Salah, has been burnt alive over his nephew's plan to marry a woman different from the Bantu ethnic group.

According to the BBC, the nephew secretly got engaged to the woman without the approval of her family.

This reportedly created tensions though her father went on to give consent. Despite this development, other family members including her mother maintained a disapproving position over the union.

The police have arrested the mum following the death of Salah who was reportedly stabbed and burnt alive in Mogadishu, the country's capital.

A funeral service has been organized in favour of the deceased. In a video shared on Twitter, a crowd of mourners gathered in mass to usher his corpse to the cemetery.