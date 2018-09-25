Pulse.ng logo
Uncle burnt alive over nephew's plan to marry outcast

A World Without Love Uncle burnt alive over nephew's plan to marry an outcast

A mother suspected of having a hand in the death of a man has been apprehended. She reportedly had a problem over her daughter's interest in marrying the nephew of the deceased.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Uncle burnt alive over nephew's plan to marry an outcast play

A crowd of mourners have been spotted at the funeral of a man Ahmed Mukhtar Salah, reportedly stabbed and burnt alive in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

(Time News Nigeria)

In the East African country of Somalia, an uncle Ahmed Mukhtar Salah, has been burnt alive over his nephew's plan to marry a woman different from the Bantu ethnic group.

According to the BBC, the nephew secretly got engaged to the woman without the approval of her family.

Uncle burnt alive over nephew's plan to marry an outcast play

A man has died over his nephew's interest in a woman different from his Bantu ethnic group.

(First Post)

 

This reportedly created tensions though her father went on to give consent. Despite this development, other family members including her mother maintained a disapproving position over the union.

ALSO READ: Toddler stays calm as marijuana-high dad burns her body

The police have arrested the mum following the death of Salah who was reportedly stabbed and burnt alive in Mogadishu, the country's capital.

A funeral service has been organized in favour of the deceased. In a video shared on Twitter, a crowd of mourners gathered in mass to usher his corpse to the cemetery.

 

