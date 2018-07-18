Pulse.ng logo
Suspect says he killed Nigerian model Harry Uzoka in self-defense

The alleged killer of a London model has claimed that he stabbed the deceased with a knife in self defense.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Harry Uzoka was the casualty when his friends clashed with another gang.

(Vanity Fair)

A fight over a woman has led to the death of a London model Harry Uzoka who was reportedly killed by a rival who claimed it was self-defense.

The deceased reportedly died on the pavement outside his home in Shepherd's Bush located in West London.

Model, Harry Uzoka, was killed on January 19, 2018. He was found on a pavement suffering a knife wound to his chest.

(Premier Model Management )

 

George Koh was confirmed to be the killer according to a report by the BBC.

The brawl which started on Instagram resulted in an arranged fight.

It was gathered that the warring factions attended the hostile meeting with dangerous weapons such as knives and machetes.

ALSO READ: It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi

Noticing that they were outnumbered, Harry Uzoka's group decided to make a run for it but he didn't make it far.

"I feared that he would kill me or cause me serious injury.

"I was on the floor when he fell on to me. I maintain that my actions were reasonable given the circumstances," the alleged killer George Koh explained to a court that he acted in self defence.

Uzoka's Untimely Death

Uzoka, who was signed to Premier Model Management, which helped launch the careers of supermodels including Naomi Campbell, was found injured around 4pm and according to the Metropolitan police, there were reports of a scuffle between a group of boys before Harry's body was found in the street.

Officers and a London air ambulance crew attended the scene and he was treated at the scene but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead shortly after 5pm.

An officer stands watch over the scene of Harry Uzoka's death.

(Daily Mail)

 

Scotland Yard has said they believe he was attacked outside Ollgar House, a block of flats in Ollgar Close, before staggering to the nearby street. 

The trial of Koh and his accomplices is still in progress according to the BBC.

