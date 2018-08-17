Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Star Lager Millionaires Promo To Continue For Another 30 Days

United We Shine Star lager millionaires promo to continue for another 30 days

The promo which was launched on the 15th of June, 2018 will now end on 15th of September, 2018 a month after the original end date.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Star Lager Beer, has extended the Star United We Shine Millionaires Promo by another 30 days to allow for more consumers in more regions of the country to partake in the promo and win.

The promo which was launched on the 15th of June, 2018 will now end on 15th of September, 2018 a month after the original end date.

Consumers will continue to win prizes and millions of Naira from the crown corks of Limited Edition Bottles Of Star Lager where a winning code that is redeemable via a USSD dial of *566*20# doable on any network from all mobile phones.

play

 

Speaking on the extension of the Millionaires Promo, Mr. Olayinka Bakare, Portfolio Manager National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, declared:

“We have decided to give more consumers across Nigeria  the opportunity to win in the Star United We Shine Millionaires Promo.”

He continued “We appreciate every one of our consumers who has been loyal to the brand over the years, and we are glad that we can continue to reward Nigerians across the country with this promo.”

play

 

The Star Lager promo has on offer cash prizes of N1 million, N2 million, N5 million and the mega dream cash of N10 million for Star consumers across Nigeria. These are in addition to millions of free drinks and other items available for win.

Designed to reward loyal consumers, Star Lager with this move, is reinforcing its commitment as a consumer focused brand.

 

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Wahala Dey DNA reveals famous pastor as father of member's 6-month-old sonbullet
2 Konji State Man sneaks into female ward to have sex with sick wifebullet
3 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on...bullet

Related Articles

Star Lager Brand kicks off biggest promo with over 400 million naira cash giveaway
Trophy Lager Join beer brand to raise the world's biggest trophy
Heineken 3 places to visit when bitten by the travel bug
Science Student Man stabs French tourist to death after mixing cocaine with booze
Star Lager Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in brand's national promo
United We Shine Star lager millionaires promo winner narrates 'how a bottle of beer changed his life'
Star Lager 11 winners emerge in beer brand's 'United We Shine Millionaires Promo'
Heineken Brand’s 192 countries campaign closes in on 1 billion impressions
One Lagos Fiesta Is this the biggest Eyo Statue ever? Possibly
Star Lager Beer brand executes Nigeria's biggest consumer promo

Metro

WorldRemit Payment platform partners with Arsenal FC for exclusive new African Coaching Programme
Monkey 47 Handcrafted gin launches in Nigeria
Bus preacher angry at passengers who donated N4 as offering
Too Little Bus preacher angry at passengers who donated N4 as offering
Daring Mufasa 2 adventurous men put their lives on the line to prank hungry lions