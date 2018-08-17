news

Star Lager Beer, has extended the Star United We Shine Millionaires Promo by another 30 days to allow for more consumers in more regions of the country to partake in the promo and win.

The promo which was launched on the 15th of June, 2018 will now end on 15th of September, 2018 a month after the original end date.

Consumers will continue to win prizes and millions of Naira from the crown corks of Limited Edition Bottles Of Star Lager where a winning code that is redeemable via a USSD dial of *566*20# doable on any network from all mobile phones.

Speaking on the extension of the Millionaires Promo, Mr. Olayinka Bakare, Portfolio Manager National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, declared:

“We have decided to give more consumers across Nigeria the opportunity to win in the Star United We Shine Millionaires Promo.”

He continued “We appreciate every one of our consumers who has been loyal to the brand over the years, and we are glad that we can continue to reward Nigerians across the country with this promo.”

The Star Lager promo has on offer cash prizes of N1 million, N2 million, N5 million and the mega dream cash of N10 million for Star consumers across Nigeria. These are in addition to millions of free drinks and other items available for win.

Designed to reward loyal consumers, Star Lager with this move, is reinforcing its commitment as a consumer focused brand.

